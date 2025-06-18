VTuber Artists? This VTuber’s Steam Software Is Perfect for Your Art Streams

There are plenty of great software options out there for VTubers, from VRoid Studio to Shoost. But if there’s one thing I love seeing the most? It’s VTubers creating software for other VTubers. It’s so sweet, giving back to your community with your own personal passion project. So, naturally, when I learned that a VTuber artist had created a program for other VTuber artists? I had to report on it. Introducing ColdiArt’s vHand, an incredible program for anyone interested in streaming their illustration process.

‘made and designed by artists for artists’

Screenshot: 2w Computer Systems

Developed by 2w Computer Systems in collaboration with Coldi, vHand offers a realistic hand system that tracks artists’ movements as they draw. The software, “made and designed by artists for artists,” lets VTuber artists spawn a hand that moves alongside their mouse cursor, simulating the various movements that a streamer’s hand would make in real life while using a tablet. Immersive, no? The program even comes with little sounds that mimic an actual pen against a page — making vHand perfect for ASMR VTuber artists looking for a little added sound during their drawing streams.

And that isn’t even touching on vHand’s customization options. The program allows users to modify their pen with a wide variety of presets. Think chalk is a better look for your VTuber? Go for it. Want to draw with a crayon? You can do that too. As for your arm and hand, you can customize your skin tone, choose whether you’re left- or right-handed, change your nails, use gloves, and even write with a furry hand (you know, for all the furry artists out there). There’s even full-blown mod support, meaning VTubers “can access all the textures, edit any of the pens, accessories, hands, sleeves,” and add their very own custom artwork into vHand.

Did you know vHand comes with Mods? Here's a quick showcase of how I customized my own hand, pen and sleeve! It's super easy to do and the results are great! ✨

You can use vHand app whether you're an artist or not, it's great for everyone 😊

Link to vHand on Steam ↘️↘️ pic.twitter.com/c2S46kMAh1 — Coldi (@ColdiArt) June 16, 2025

And if you’d really like to get fancy? Coldi will even custom-design vHand artwork for you via commission. Yes, it comes as no surprise to me that a VTuber’s program by and for other VTubers would give its users so much control. The boutique experience is a nice touch.

If you’re a VTuber artist interested in vHand, you can grab the program on Steam for $12.99.