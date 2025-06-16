‘VTubers Against ICE’ Features Dozens of VTubers Raising Funds For the ACLU

VTubing content can encompass a wide assortment of genres. Streaming, singing, video essays, even art streams. VTubing is beloved for providing escapism and retreat to viewers. However, VTubers can also work tirelessly for a good cause. Look no further than Dokibird raising well over $200,000 for the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. Or now-graduated Hololive idol Amelia Watson drumming up more than $200,000 for Best Friends Animal Society. Now, dozens of VTubers are coming together to raise funds on behalf of the American Civil Liberties Union, all while protests continue nationwide against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Meet “VTubers Against ICE,” which began today, June 16th.

VTubers Band Together to Melt ICE

Originally founded by VTuber WrongTypeOfHero, “VTubers Against ICE” features VTubers “who are raising funds to help people affected by the ICE raids in the United States, and also those who are protesting them,” according to the initiative’s Tiltify page. Over 90 VTubers are connected with the project, with more than 60 signed up with the initiative’s Tiltify. Participating VTubers include HuneyCitrus, itsPenni, rekawaiii, LordHadesVT, and Hazel_Amanita. The event runs from June 16th to August 1st.

In an interview with Waypoint, WrongTypeOfHero said that VTubers Against ICE began as just a “small group of streamer friends.” After a series of infographics about VTubers Against ICE were created by his friends and shared by WrongTypeOfHero, the initiative blew up on Bluesky. (Disclosure: Reporter Ana Valens’ Bluesky repost helped boost the event to a wider audience, according to WrongTypeOfHero.)

“This originally started out as just me, doing a small charity event for my stream and seeing who wanted to help out,” WrongTypeOfHero told Waypoint. “But not only was I approached by some other VTubers who wanted to help, I realized that, hey, these people could actually just stream the event instead!”

‘At the end of the day, we’re helping raise money for a charity defending our civil rights’

It's my absolute honor to announce I will be participating in this fundraiser event to help the people who have been affected by ICE!Let's spread the word and raise money for a good cause!Donation link: tilt.fyi/R012OH7XVl#VTvsICE2025 | #VTvsICE | #VTuber | #ENVTuber | #Vsky | #charity — Edgee🖥️⭐Cyberstar VTuber (@yaboiedgee.bsky.social) 2025-06-16T19:31:03.960Z

Also shortened to “VTvsICE,” the team’s event features a variety of streams across dozens of channels during the next month and a half. The ACLU is the focus of VTvsICE’s fundraising efforts, given the organization “fights to defend people’s rights and against government abuse” and protects “immigration rights, trans rights, and reproductive freedom.” The initiative also encourages viewers and VTubers to get involved with protests against ICE if they are able.

“If you can’t donate (which is totally OK!), just watching the streams or spreading the word will help a lot!” VTvsICE’s infographic post notes. “You can also get involved directly. Go to protests or support protestors, share information, call your Representatives, and utilize ACLU’s resources. Maybe you can pass out water at protests. Make art or graphics to help educate people and raise awareness, or just talk to your friends about it!”

As for whether VTubers Against ICE’s popularity surprised its founding organizer? A resounding “yes”. WrongTypeOfHero says he and his mod team “have been running around like crazy” all thanks to the “overwhelming support” seen on Bluesky over the initiative.

“The original goal was $1,000. But we’ve had to raise that even before the event started. Now, we’re aiming to raise it AGAIN before the end of the week,” he told Waypoint. “My hope with this event is that it inspires other creators, regardless if they’re a VTuber or not, to run their own events and raise money for similar causes! At the end of the day, we’re helping raise money for a charity defending our civil rights. Regardless of political stance, I believe everyone deserves those rights.”

Expect hype to build as the days progress. While speaking with Waypoint, WrongTypeOfHero declared that “someone just casually dropped $500.”

Here’s how to support VTubers Against ICE

HELLO! i've made free assets to use for the Vtubers Against ICE stream campaign! we're raising money to help people out that have been affected/currently affected by ICE!if you want to check out the tiltify page, click below!tiltify.com/+vtubers-aga…#NoKings #VtubersAgainstICE #VtuberAssets — 🌈🧿 Eddie Dreamercide 🔞 (@dreamercidal.bsky.social) 2025-06-15T23:47:31.682Z

With VTubers Against ICE officially kicking off today, the event has already raised over $840 as of this article’s publication. The initiative has a goal of $2,500 for the ACLU. (Which, as its founding organizer stressed, will likely be raised again.)

WrongTypeOfHero encourages interested viewers and donors to watch the #VTvsICE2025 & #VTvsICE hashtags on Bluesky for content updates from participating VTubers, with a starter pack available to track the charity’s creators. You can also donate directly to VTubers Against ICE via the initiative’s Tiltify page.