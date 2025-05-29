VTubers Should Be in More Games. Here Are Some Examples

Did you want a VTuber in a Hideo Kojima project? Good news. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is set to star Hololive favorite Usada Pekora, one of the most well-recognized Japanese VTubers across the entire industry. While Pekora’s inclusion certainly puzzled some, I’m inclined to agree with my fellow Waypoint contributor Brent Koepp: Bring on everyone’s favorite rabbit-themed VTuber. Why not?

I’ve been keeping tabs on the various VTuber collabs seen across gaming. From Smite partnering with VShojo to Tower of God featuring Hololive. See, Pekora’s Death Stranding 2 appearance is the latest in a very long line of VTuber-themed encounters. I believe more VTubers should star in more video games, whether as guest characters or center stage in their very own titles. For the following suggestions, I give full permission to Phase Connect, V4Mirai, VShojo, Hololive, and so on to steal them, should the opportunity present itself.

Videos by VICE

VTuber baseball, please

Play video

Remember when Hololive partnered with the Dodgers, exposing countless Angelenos to Gawr Gura? I’d argue Gura won the Dodgers the World Series in 2024. So, it only makes sense that we receive a VTuber baseball game. Imagine MLB: The Show starring a full roster of VTubers. After all, Sony Music Japan does own Veepigenesis. So, I could see a world where Sony Interactive Entertainment’s San Diego Studio is tasked with creating an entire VTuber baseball spin-off. A world where I run Sony Interactive Entertainment, to be clear. MLB: The Show VTuber Edition, where you can make VEE play against, I don’t know, VShojo. Make it happen, Sony.

Counter-Strike: Waifu Offensive

Screenshot: Vita Ramen

Let’s not mince words: A lot of people left Counter-Strike behind for Valorant. Why? Because Val has cute girls shooting each other. Some VTubers could be the shot in the arm Valve needs to get Counter-Strike 2 back on the map. No need to fix the ongoing cheating issue, patch in the maps that still need to be added, or address the toxicity issue prevalent throughout every other CS match. VTubers! Add some VTubers!! Put a bunch of gun skins in based on Tomoe Umari, add the Zentreya kitchen knife into the game, let me entry as chibidoki!

In all seriousness, a VTuber-themed tactical shooter would be super cool. It would be a good excuse to throw a bunch of VTubers into a room and have them voice-act encounters they wouldn’t normally talk about on stream. You know, like shooting each other. Bring on the cute girls doing cute things (read: handling military-grade weaponry).

‘Hitman’, but your handler does asmr

Screenshot: Shylily

Diana Burnwood, she’s a woman I’ve always had a soft spot for. Oh, how I adore that refined British voice, narrating where to go, or instructing you on what to do next after assassinating a target. I say all this because, while I love Ms. Burnwood, I also think the confidant role in Hitman is a missed marketing opportunity. So many VTubers could guest-star in missions.

Anyway, I think IO Interactive should do a collab with Shylily where she does ASMR sounds while directing you through an aquarium. I know she’s taken a bit of an ASMR break, so consider it a great way to give the fans what they want: Shylily binaural audio humming in your ears throughout an aquatic Hitman 4 level. Gimme gimme gimme.

VTuber Kombat

Play video

I always thought licensed fighting games were funny. Remember The Simpsons Wrestling? Awful game, incredibly hilarious idea. I’d personally love to see some sort of VTuber fighting game. No need to make it particularly violent or graphic. I just think it would be so amazing to watch Pipkin Pippa and Nyatasha Nyanners slap each other around with goofy specials. There could even be DLC to add new agencies and VTubers as they pop up. A Guilty Gear: Strive-like fighter would do numbers, but something similar to Super Smash Bros. would kill as well. I’d even take a Power Stone-type game.

At the bare minimum, throw a VTuber into Skullgirls or something. CottontailVA would fit right in. Yeah, let’s do that.

‘Class of ’09’, but it’s VTubers

Screenshot: SBN3

It’s exactly the first and second Class of ’09 games (not the third), but every character is replaced with a VTuber from Phase Connect. Enjoy.