This Top-Rated Clit-Suckin’ Vibe Is a Whopping 50% Off

It’s Masturbation Month, aka Masturbation May, which means it’s time to roll out the legendary squirt blanket, recline on a Liberator Wedge, and treat ourselves to a swish new sex toy. We’ll try anything once here at Rec Room, where the hot tub is bubbling, the shrimp is breaded, and our pantry of sexual wellness items is always Fleshlight-ed out to the gods—and at the top of our shelf, amongst the best of the best toys, you’ll always find a clitoral vibrator. We’re talking clit-lickers, ticklers, and suction vibrators that look like everything from rose buds to yassified Dune sandworms, which is why we were so psyched to hear about the new, 4.7-star rated Empress 2:

Photo: VUSH

The toy was designed by the Austrialian sexual wellness brand VUSH, and if you’ve never tried a clitoral suction vibrator, you’re in for a treat. Not only are these toys one of the easiest to travel with—thanks to their size and lightweight design—but they put the pleasure of your clitoris and its 8,000-ish nerve endings center stage. “The clitoris is the key to [female] orgasms,” writes Dr. Laurie Mintz in one of our ride-or-die guides for having better sex, Becoming Cliterate. “A whopping 86.5 percent [of people with clitorises] pleasure themselves by focusing exclusively on their clits.” Different strokes for different folks, of course—but if you do enjoy clitoral stimulation, whether it’s combined with penetration, thrusting dildos, or just some good old dry humping, then finding that perfect clitoral toy can be a game-changing discovery.

Videos by VICE

The Empress 2 has an ergonomic design that’s easy to hold and maneuver around your nethers, and a whopping eight patterns and five intensity levels to explore. “We know your body is unique,” explains the VUSH team about the decision to include such a wealth of settings, “[so] it’s designed for anyone with a clitoris and can be used solo or with a partner.” It has over 5,000 reviews on the site, where fans are praising everything from the discreet shipping to the way it has nourished their orgasms. “Greeeaaatt functions while being user friendly. I felt incredibly empowered after,” wrote one reviewer. “I was a little unsure to begin with being my first toy,” explained another, “but quickly understood how easy and with different settings this was to make you feel completely relaxed and in touch with your body.”

The Empress 2 includes all the information you need to get started, along with a USB charging cable (three cheers for battery-free, more sustainable sex toys), and is the kind of sex toy designed for n00bs and seasoned sex tech fans alike. It doesn’t require lubrication in the way that an anal toy might, it’s non-penetrative, and it can be tailored to your own needs simply by applying it to different points on your clitoris. It’s not just a sex toy—it’s an intuitive sex toy, and that can make all the difference.

There’s also never been a better moment to hop on the clitoral toy train, because VUSH is offering 50% off the Empress 2 in honor of Masturbation Month with the code MASTERB8MAY at checkout—and don’t forget to peep the rest of its bounty before you smash that order button, which includes five-star rated lubes, sex toy bundles and the exact wand that Cardi B used in that music video.

Here’s to the toys that make me-time all the more enjoyable. Until we meet again (in the E-stim aisle)!

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.