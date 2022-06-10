The Luxe Vibrator Cardi B Used in Her Music Video Is 50% Off

In the words of Cardi B, “If it’s up then it’s stuck”—and if it has up to 50 pattern and vibration combinations, an ergonomic handle, and a bulbous, clit-pleasing tip, then it’s your lucky day, because it’s definitely the Majesty 2 vibrator from the rapper’s steamy “Up” music video, which is on sale for a juicy 50% off for a limited time.

We’ve seen a lot of wand vibrators in our day, from the iconic Magic Wand to Dame’s new Com wand—but we’ve yet to see a wand vibrator which so elegantly frames the face of our unspoken patron saint, Miss Cardi. Developed by the Australian sexual wellness brand VUSH, the Majesty 2 boasts some impressive curves of its own. Rather than create a straight, traditional wand, VUSH made sure the vibrator had a bit of curvature at the handle so it’s easy to hold and ready to move with your hand like a pro as you play with the different levels and intensities. That’s exactly the kind of power and accessibility you want from a wand vibrator, and one of the reasons VUSH gets a freshly licked gold star to the forehead from us.

If you’re looking to make clitoral contact that is direct but not hyper-targeted (for that, you’re going to want this extraterrestrial probe vibe), then the Majesty 2 is your best bet, thanks to its generously sized tip. It also has “super strong rumbly vibrations,” according to one satisfied customer on the site, where the wand has garnered over 300 reviews and a 4.7-star average rating. “[It’s] easy to control and I love the variety of speeds and patterns. I can’t say enough good things.”

Photo: VUSH

The wand is also USB-rechargeable, fully waterproof, and shipped in discreet packaging. In the words of another reviewer, “GLAD I DID!! WAP WAP WAP.” Given that some of our favorite clitoral sex toys can cost around $200, we’re looking forward to treating ourselves—and the macaroni in our pot—with the Majesty 2 while it’s $60 off.

Learn more about the Majesty 2 wand vibrator at VUSH.

