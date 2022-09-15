This Aussie Sex Toy Brand Is ‘Challenging’ You To Masturbate For 30-Days

We’re going to go ahead and say that if you’ve worked from home over the last two years, you’ve probably had a midday maz or ten.

No shade, we’ve all done it. In fact, we encourage it. Masturbating has loads of benefits — better sleep, reduced stress, you get to know your body better, discover what really makes you orgasm, develop a better attitude toward self-pleasure, and put a little pep in your step.

The reasons are endless, really, and because of this, Aussie sexual wellness company Vush is encouraging you to do more of it with the #ICOMEFIRST masturbation challenge.

The #ICOMEFIRST masturbation challenge is encouraging vulva owners (but if you have a penis, you’re welcome to join, too) to masturbate every day for 30-days and journal their experience. Throughout the month you’ll have a daily challenge to help keep things interesting and expand your horny horizons. Think: new positions, erotica and toys to try.

The best part about this whole shebang, though, aside from the extra encouragement to masturbate every day for a month, is that when you sign up you bag yourself a sweet discount code for 50% off Vush’s best-selling Empress 2 vibrator.

Vush Empress 2, $110 (usually $220)

See that little baddie? That’s the Empress 2. She delivers all the sensations of good oral sex and none of the awkwardness, random yeast infections or post-cum attachment issues.

If the sound of all this has ticked your fancy, all that’s left to do is sign up for the month of maz. Here’s how.

Schedule yourself in

Vush is encouraging you to commit to your daily maz by pencilling it into your schedule. Just maybe don’t chuck it into your Google calendar for all your co-workers to see.

When you sign up for Vush’s 30-Day Masturbation Challenge, they’ll send you out a digital calendar outlining a daily challenge for you to complete. The challenges range from new positions to try and erotica recommendations to possible locations to masturbate at — e.g. the shower.

Journal your experience

If you’re already an avid journaler, you know that it’s an excellent way to learn more about yourself at any point in life. If you’re not, this challenge is a great time to start. Vush is encouraging you to keep a masturbation journal of sorts throughout your 30-day journey.

Take note of what you like and what you don’t like, how you feel before, during and post-cum throughout the challenge, and reflect on your best orgasms.

Give lube another shot

Look, we get it, lube often gets a bad wrap. But when you find one that doesn’t upset your vulva’s pH level, you’ll never look back. Use the masturbation month to experiment and play with different types of lube, you might be surprised by what you enjoy.

Just remember, silicone-based lube cannot be used with silicone sex toys, and oil-based lube can break down condoms.

Whip out the ol’ vibrator

Respectfully, if you’re still on the analogue masturbation bandwagon, you’re missing out. A good vibrator is essential for a 30-Day Masturbation Challenge (nobody needs that kind of wrist strain), and having a variety of vibrators to choose from each day makes things even better.

That’s where the 50% off Vush’s best-selling Empress 2 comes in handy. Just don’t forget to check your inbox for your discount code when you sign up for the challenge.

If you’re keen to partake in the big month of maz, you can sign up here.