Curious About Couple’s Vibrators? The Corvette of Cock Rings Is 40% Off

We’re easily excitable—we know it, your mom knows it—but few things rouse us from our wet dreams as swiftly as the words, “Babe, wake up. Vush’s new Aperol Spritz-colored hybrid cock ring just dropped, and it’s on sale.”

Photo Courtesy of VUSH

If you’re new to Vush, welcome. We envy you. The Australian sexual wellness brand has long been one of our favorites for its slick vibrators and masturbation challenge campaign. Now, just in time for holiday cuffing season, Vush has launched a new range of three couple’s sex toys in a sunburst colorway (which, if you’re asking us, we’re l referring to as “Afternoon Delight”), and it’s 40% off with the code LAUNCH40 to celebrate. Good tidings all around for us broke and horny plebes. Let’s meet the players, shall we?

The couple’s play drop includes the aptly-named Sol penis stroker vibrator, which already has over 9,500 5-star reviews on the site, and the kind of easy-to-clean design we love to see with our male sex toys (most penis jack-off tubes = notoriously hard to clean), the cheeky “Curiosity Cues” card deck, which prompts you and your partners with all kinds of honest and kinky questions, and, finally, our personal stand-out from the collection, the vibrating cock ring known as “Orb.” [Assumes full wizard form.]

“Whadda hell is this?” you may ask in your best Tony Soprano voice, wondering how this bunny-eared C-ring can really gaba your gool (and that of your partner). According to Vush reps, when the brand decided to revisit the cock ring, it wanted to focus on two things: 1) accessibility for sex toy n00bs, and 2) a multi-tasking design that will make other generic C-rings feel boring. “[We wanted to] rebrand the intimidating nature of the ‘cock ring,’” Vush says, “[and] Orb kills two birds with one stone [by providing] longer-lasting pleasure for penis owners and targeted clitoral stimulation for vulva owners.”

Here’s how it works: Just slide that soft silicone ring over your flacid/half-awoken peen—don’t worry, you won’t guillotine it off—and enjoy the sensation of staying harder longer and getting your penis a little pu pu platter taste of BDSM choke-out time. That alone sounds tight, right? (We’re team cock ring for the World Cup, too.) Now imagine that ring with the power of 10 über quiet vibrational speeds, and an ample rabbit ear attachment that will slide over your partner’s clit to help them achieve orgasm. That’s a lot of bang for your buck—especially while the sale on the new line lasts.

Here’s to pondering your orb this cuffing season.

Orb can be purchased at Vush.

