WA Police Commissioner Apologises to Indigenous People In NAIDOC Speech

Western Australia Police Commissioner Chris Dawson has used his NAIDOC Week speech to formally apologise for the “significant role” the state’s police have played in the traumatic history of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. He called special attention to “the forceful removal of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children from their families and communities, the displacement of mothers and their children, sisters, fathers and brothers, the loss of family, and resulting destruction of culture.”

Continuing, the commissioner used the talk to reflect on ways state was presently working to address issues such as overrepresentation of Aboriginal people in the justice system. Shouting out their work and the growing relationship between the police and the Indigenous community in Wyndham: “The rapport built between police and Aboriginal youth is now so good in Wyndham, a senior elder told me only last week that Aboriginal children are now running toward police as their friend and protector, rather than running away.”

By the end of the year, the WA police have also committed to a 24-hour on-call legal service to monitor the welfare of indigenous people in police custody.

While Commissioner Dawson said he hoped his words would help repair the relationship between First Nations people and the police, he acknowledged they wouldn’t be able to undo past actions: “We cannot change the past but we can learn from it. We can make amends and ensure mistakes are not repeated.” He also urged the community to not let the “past wrongful actions” of the police impact their current relationship with officers.

The address marked the first time Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags were flown outside the Perth police headquarters.

The commissioners words have been tentatively welcomed by the Indigenous community. Speaking to the ABC Aboriginal advocate Mervyn Eades commented: “I’m really surprised because of the culture that has been around in the police force for a long time but, you know what, it is a way forward and it’s a great step forward so we can build these relationships.”

Brevet Sgt Wendy Kelly, who is based in the states first entirely indigenous-run police station in Warakurna, was openly impacted, noting: “I feel … so proud and I’m going to do everything I can to bridge that gap even more.”

Not everyone was as moved by Commissioner Dawson’s his words. Speaking to The West Australia, union president George Tilbury called the response from officers mixed. “The WA Police Union strongly believes that police officers treat all people fairly, regardless of gender, race or cultural background, without fear or favour.” Although he stressed the union was behind any action that improved relationships with Aboriginal people