WADA Suspends Drug-Testing Lab in Rio

Effective June 22nd, WADA has suspended the accreditation of Brazilian Doping Control Laboratory in Rio de Janiero for a “non-conformity with the International Standard for Laboratories.” The decision comes six weeks before the opening ceremonies in Rio and is another in a series of blows to anti-doping efforts in international sports. It’s yet another thing to make you wonder if the people in charge even know what to do about doping in the first place.

As a result of the suspension, the laboratory is prohibited from analyzing all urine and blood samples. The lab can appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland within 21 days. WADA announced the decision in a press release on its website:

“In the meantime, WADA will work closely with the Rio Laboratory to resolve the identified issue,” said Olivier Niggli, Incoming Director General. “The Agency will ensure that, for the time being, samples that would have been intended for the Laboratory, will be transported securely, promptly and with a demonstrable chain of custody to another WADA-accredited laboratory worldwide,” Niggli continued. “This will ensure that there are no gaps in the anti-doping sample analysis procedures; and that, the integrity of the samples is fully maintained,” he continued. “Athletes can have confidence that the suspension will only be lifted by WADA when the Laboratory is operating optimally; and that, the best solution will be put in place to ensure that sample analysis for the Rio Olympic and Paralympic Games is robust.”



This same lab has run into accreditation problems before and WADA took similar action in 2013, one year before Brazil hosted the World Cup. In order to get re-certified, the lab had to spend approximately $60 million in facility upgrades and training for 90 technicians. WADA just reinstated the lab this year, only to reverse course today. It’s unclear if the suspension can or will be lifted in time for the Olympics. If it’s not, the IOC will have to handle getting samples to another lab approved by WADA.

