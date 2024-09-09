Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer Dead at 58

Walt Ehmer, Waffle House’s president and CEO, passed away at the age of 58. The cause of his death and details surrounding his passing have yet to be revealed. A statement from the company obtained by USA Today noted that he died from an illness he was dealing with.

Waffle House, whose headquarters are just outside of Atlanta, said Ehmer “will be greatly missed.”

Videos by VICE

Even the city of Atlanta released a statement following news of his death. Mayor Andre Dickens pointed out how “his leadership, dedication, and warmth touched the lives of many” in the area where Waffle House has been based since the iconic American breakfast chain’s founding in 1955.

“He leaves behind a remarkable legacy,” Dickens said in the statement. “My thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May they find comfort in his enduring impact and the lasting mark he made on so many.”

Ehmer was an active member of the community. The Georgia Tech alumnus served on many local boards, including Metro Atlanta Commerce, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and the Atlanta Police Foundation, which commented on the news with a Facebook post. In it, the group thanked him for being “a dedicated leader” and for his efforts to “build a safer, stronger Atlanta.”

“His passion for community service and steadfast commitment to improving the lives of others will leave a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him,” the post read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed.”

Ehmer joined Waffle House in 1992. He rose through the ranks where he eventually earned the role of president 10 years later. Today, there are more than 1,950 Waffle House chains across 25 states. The company goes as far west as Arizona and runs northeast to Pennsylvania.