Waifus and Genuine Horror? Sign Me Right up for Whatever ‘SSR Wives: The Murder of My Winter Crush’ Offers

Shortly after booting up SSR Wives: The Murder of My Winter Crush, I was asked the most important question. Tradwife or Pupgirl? Technically, Chudguy was also a reasonable choice, but we aren’t here for the Dollar Tree Leon. No, we’re here for the spooky. The scary. The waifus. SSR Wives: The Murder of My Winter Crush immediately caught my eye because of its excellent art style. But I stayed, trudging through some of the most hauntingly gorgeous environments, driven by the feelings of true horror that I felt. The characters are beyond adorable in every conceivable way, but the world? It’s creepy as hell. It’s dirty and dingy, making me feel dirty and disgusting wherever I go. I loved it. I need more of it.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

I Killed a Rat With a Knife in ‘Ssr Wives: The Murder of My Winter Crush’ and Its Head Exploded. 10/10.

SSR Wives, outside of its incredibly unique aesthetic, is a classic horror experience. Tank controls, dithering effects, and everything we know and love from PlayStation 1 classics like Resident Evil and Silent Hill. Even though this “demo disk” only offered me a small taste of what I could come to expect in the full game, I’m already very eager to jump in. I was popping heads on rats and overstuffed cockroaches. Solving puzzles and creeping around dilapidated rooms. All while a strangely soothing lo-fi soundtrack pumped into my ears. It’s a mishmash of so many different aesthetics in one that I can’t help but love what I’m seeing.

SSR Wives does try to do things a little differently. Manual knife aiming, a “cheat menu” that you can change the graphical style of the game with, and plenty of exploration await anyone brave enough to jump in. The characters themselves are also so lovingly created that I just want to learn everything I can about them. I’m hoping that the full game fleshes out the backstory of every one of them.

Most importantly, they replaced the typical typewriter save system with iMac G3s, which is sick as hell. Some of the controls are a little goofy, especially if you’re playing with the non-Tank Controls, but honestly? The vibes are incredible, and I’m willing to deal with a little bit of frustration if it means that we get to see more unique horror games like this on the market. It’s a very, very saturated field, so seeing something like SSR Wives: Murder of My Winter Crush come out makes me incredibly happy.