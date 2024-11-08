Wait, is Stephen A. Smith Really Running for President?

Stephen A. Smith has done a whole lot in his career. He’s become the face of ESPN, a best-selling author, and one of the most influential people with more than 6 million X followers and another 5 million on Instagram. Could the man parlay that success into a run for President? It certainly wouldn’t be the first time someone jumped from celebrity to politician.

Smith added some fuel to the fire with a recent comment suggesting a future run at the position isn’t out of the question. He began by playing coy to the idea during an appearance on The View before clarifying that if one thing came to be, he’d consider inserting himself into the space.

“If you came to me and told me I had a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States of America, I would definitely consider it,” he said on the daytime talk show.

What would his platform be? For starters, he wouldn’t align himself with a party, which immediately makes his case more difficult. Only George Washington ever was elected with no affiliation.

“I don’t like either side,” he added. “And I’m not going to be bought and paid for. I’m going to do what’s in the best interest of the American people.”

While both his background and climb to fame are in sports, Smith has begun to enter the political space to some degree.

He’s become more vocal in political commentary appearing on networks like NewsNation and Fox News. CNN has also brought the personality on for interviews over the years, not to mention he’s become more active in engaging with politics on social media. So any dip into the world of politics wouldn’t be out of left field by any means.

I guess all that’s left is, where do I get my Smith 2028 campaign sign?