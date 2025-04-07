“Wait!” Nintendo Says, “There’s a Good Reason You’re Paying $80 for ‘Mario Kart World’ and Those Switch 2 Editions!”

“Whoa,” the executives at Nintendo said following the anger online over the revelation that games for the Nintendo Switch 2 could cost as much as $80. “We know you’re upset. Sensitive economic times and all. But, hear us out. There’s a reason you’ll be paying that much for Mario Kart World and the special Nintendo Switch 2 edition of Tears of the Kingdom. Because our games are super-mega cool, okay?”

In an interview with IGN, Nintendo of America’s Vice President of Product and Player Experience, Bill Trinen, spoke about the recent pricing controversies. “I would say it’s less about the strategy of pricing Mario Kart World. It’s more just whenever we look at a given game, we just look at what is the experience, and what’s the content, and what’s the value?” Trinen emphasized.

Later, Trinen would speak on Nintendo’s strategy to price certain Nintendo Switch 2 editions of Switch titles at $70-$80. “I would say we just look at each individual game and the content and the value of that game. And then we say, ‘What is the right price for the value of this entertainment?’”

Nintendo justifies the ongoing controversy regarding its Nintendo switch 2 game prices

“What I would probably counter to some of that is that really what you’re looking at is for the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. That’s the physical price for somebody that has not bought the base game. For somebody who has bought Tears of the Kingdom or Breath of the Wild? The upgrade packs for those are $9.99. And if you happen to be a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack member? Both of the Zelda upgrade packs are inclusive within that membership. So there’s no additional charge for those. But I think overall, our general approach is really just focus on what’s the content, what’s the value, and what’s an appropriate price based on that.”

I mean, did anyone expect Nintendo to come out and say, “You know what, our games aren’t worth that price, actually.” Plus, as with most similar “controversies,” I’ll spoil how it’s going to turn out in the end. Nintendo will drop Mario Kart World for $80. A few people might complain, sure, but overall, it’ll likely be the best-selling title in the entire Mario Kart franchise. People acclimate to the new pricing standard. And then, GTA VI comes out, demands $100+, and the outrage cycle is reborn!