Wait, ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Might Actually Be Good

Expectations have been pretty low leading up to the May release of the Star Wars spinoff Solo—even Disney appeared to be bracing for a flop. But the film’s first trailer somehow managed to defy all odds and wound up looking pretty cool, though it was also pretty heavy on space battles and light on plot. Now, finally, Disney has released a brand-new trailer that finally delivers some much-needed substance about the film, and the thing actually seems really fucking good.

The new trailer gives us our first real look at the movie’s central narrative, which centers on a complicated space heist arranged by Woody Harrelson’s character, Tobias Beckett, who introduces Han to Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) and gets him into the cockpit of his soon-to-be-signature ship, the Millennium Falcon. The trailer also introduces Game of Thrones‘s Emilia Clarke as Qi’Ra, who tries to figure out what it is Han’s after.

“Is it revenge? Money?” she asks. “Or is it something else?”

It hits all the standard heist beats, but, you know, with a Star Wars twist. There’s a space train robbery! A space car chase! A space team-building montage! Someone even has a space grappling hook at one point! The only way this trailer could’ve turned out any better is if it was scored with “Sabotage.”

The trailer also finally delivers some scenes of Alden Ehrenreich actually acting, which was conspicuously missing from previous clips. And while the guy isn’t doing a note-for-note Harrison Ford circa 1977 impression or anything, he doesn’t seem half-bad. Maybe that acting coach worked out after all.

“I’ve got a good feeling about this,” Ehrenreich-as-Han says in the trailer. Same, man. Same.

Could Solo actually wind up being the fun and exciting Star Wars standalone that Rogue One decidedly was not? It looks like it’s at least a possibility. The movie premieres at Cannes on May 15, and we’ll see for ourselves when it finally lands in theaters May 25. Until then, watch Han bust into a moving space train like an intergalactic Butch Cassidy in the new trailer above.

