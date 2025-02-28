Wait, Wait, Wait, Why Didn’t Anyone Tell Me That ‘Farming Simulator VR’ Was a Thing?

Looking for a cozy game with a bit more substance? Farm Simulator is unironically the king of all farming sims, because… well, you can probably guess why. While I may not get to venture into dungeons and fight slimes, this is the closest I’ll likely get to running my own farm. And wouldn’t you know it? There’s a VR version available now, and I’m sad to learn that nobody told me a thing about Farm Simulator VR.

Screenshot: GIANTS Software

I’m Unironically Stoked Beyond Words To Try Out ‘Farming Simulator Vr’

Sometimes, an escape from the real world is necessary. That’s one of the main reasons I’m genuinely excited to see what Farming Simulator VR has to offer. If it’s the same type of experience I’ve had before? I’m completely sold on the premise. There are a few things that make this version special, however. Mainly the fact that I can whip out a power washer and clean off my trucks and tractors, making me feel like I’m more engrossed in the world than ever.

Videos by VICE

That’s right; it’s half farming simulator and half power-washing simulator, baybee. It’s such a silly detail, and one that I likely would have never thought of if I was planning on bringing a franchise like this to VR. But I already know how disgusting these tractors can really get. I’m from Wisconsin, so cheese and corn make up 3/4 of my daily diet. And now, I get to see how our farmers make it happen. Part of me wants to find a few actual farmers and see how this compares to a proper day of work. But, just as The Simpsons predicted, everything is bound to become a VR experience eventually.

But, my brother may genuinely be on board to get a VR headset if this actually turns out good. His farming dreams came to an abrupt standstill after a car accident, but if he can live out a hobby in virtual reality? This may be more than enough to get him to invest in a headset. I hope this does make its way to PC with proper controller support, as well. Plenty of Farming Simulator fans have spent hundreds, if not thousands, on peripherals. Now imagine getting to use those in VR? That would be astonishingly cool.