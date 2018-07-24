Waiter Who Recieved ‘We Don’t Tip Terrorist’ Note Admits He Made the Whole Thing Up

Less than a week ago, Khalil Cavil posted a photo of a racist note a customer left for him on a receipt at a Saltgrass Steak House in Odessa, Texas. “At the moment I didn’t know what to think nor what to say, I was sick to my stomach,” he wrote on Facebook. “Although, this is nothing new, it is still something that will test your faith.”

Something else that might test your faith? The recent revelation that Cavil faked the entire thing.

According to Cavil, a customer circled his name and wrote “We don’t tip Terrorist” at the top of that $108 check. Saltgrass Steak House responded quickly and emphatically, condemning that racist message and announcing that it had banned the customer who inked those four words instead of leaving a gratuity. Now that the truth has been revealed, Saltgrass has again responded quickly and emphatically, correcting the record, reaching out to the customer who was wrongly banned, and firing Cavil.

“After further investigation, we have learned that our employee fabricated the entire story,” Saltgrass COO Terry Turney told MUNCHIES in a statement. “The customer has been contacted and invited back to our restaurant to dine on us. Racism of any form is intolerable, and we will always act swiftly should it occur in any of our establishments. Falsely accusing someone of racism is equally disturbing.” (We’re just gonna guess that he or she won’t take Tunney up on that invitation for a ‘Sorry We Accused You of Being a Racist Asshole’ makeup meal.)

Saltgrass has declined to discuss how it learned that Cavil’s story was false, but the now-former waiter has confirmed that it was all fabricated. “I did write [the note],” Cavil told the Odessa American. “I don’t have an explanation. I made a mistake. There is no excuse for what I did.” His story, now revealed to be made up for no apparent reason, affected a lot of people, many of whom gave him money for his upcoming semester in college. He said that “most of” those donations have been returned. Cavil has also since deleted his Facebook page.

“I’m sorry. I deeply made a huge, big mistake,” he said. “And I’m in the process of getting the help that I need.”

And for exploiting the highly sensitive issue of racism in America for personal gain, it does sound like one could use some professional help.