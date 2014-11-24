Waka Flocka Flame Made A Throat Drop Commercial For Some Reason

So, this is a real thing that just happened. Those of you watching this year’s American Music Awards may have already caught sight of this unexpected commercial break, but for everyone else, here’s what it looks like when rapper Waka Flocka Flame appears in a smoke-enveloped, thirty-second ad for Pine Brothers throat drops.

“For whatever reason, take your Pine Brothers.” Call it a wild guess, but we’re pretty sure he’s talking about weed. It’s a real company, and Waka appears to take his network television debut as seriously as someone who is completely enshrouded in smoke can manage. It’s pretty endearing, actually.

Videos by VICE

That’s not the only ad spot he’s cut for them, either. There’s a treasure trove of clips on Youtube (posted by the Pine Brothers channel, as well as on their official website) of Waka extolling the virtues of these old-school softish throat drops. This one is our favorite:

If that’s not a ringing endorsement, we don’t know what is.