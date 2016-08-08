Waka Flocka’s Vegan Blueberry Muffin Recipe Is a Banger

Rap culture and veganism are two Venn diagram bubbles that you might never expect to intersect. After all, Biggie rapped about escargot and Nas dedicated an entire track to fried chicken. Going vegan isn’t always easy for artists Waka Flocka Flame and Raury, between getting shit from their #SQUAD and having wet dreams about Chick-Fil-A. According to Waka, the reason for his diet change was simple—”I didn’t want to be fat”—but the benefits are vast. “As artists, when we eat food, we gotta be energetic.”

The guys might not be incorporating tempeh into their lyrics anytime soon (or ever, hopefully), but they’ll be the first to take down anyone dissing their vegan ways—because even the haters can’t turn down blueberry muffins.

Evidently, the guys have picked up some tried and true vegan tips, like mixing non-dairy milk with lemon juice to mimic buttermilk. They share some life lessons too, like how you should treat your blueberries gently, like a sexy woman, and maybe take them out to dinner.

The most important lesson here, though, is that you don’t need dairy to make a fire dessert. Vegan or not, just trust us—these muffins are worth rhyming about.

