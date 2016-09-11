Wake Up and Smell These Perfect Chilaquiles

There are some things that “the man” doesn’t want us eating for breakfast: ice cream, gin and tonics, egg rolls. Nachos. Ahh, nachos.

But hold up, wait a minute. Maybe there’s a way around this breakfast menu oppression, and it lies in traditional Mexican food.

What are nachos, when you really think about it? Tortilla chips topped with cheese, salsa, and some other stuff. Well, so are chilaquiles, and by God, they’re delicious. This recipe from Julia Turshen is classic, but classy; you’ll cook your chips (known as totopos, in this context, as they’re actually crispy tortilla strips) in a homemade roasted tomato salsa, then top them with quick-pickled onions, cilantro, and crumbled cotija cheese. Add a fried egg on top, and man, you are golden.

There you go: a lifehack for the ages. A cheesy, crunchy, nacho-esque dish for breakfast, and you didn’t even break any rules. Bended them, maybe. But the reward was delicious.