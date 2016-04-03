Forget Piña Coladas Ever Existed with This Cocktail of Passion Fruit and Rum

Photo by Farah Khan.

You heard it here first, folks: Rum will be the next mezcal. And we have the perfect cocktail to prove it.

It’s called La Maldita, and it comes to MUNCHIES direct from Costa Rica, where bartender Liz Furlong—arguably the most wanted bartender in the country—uses local ingredients to create refreshing libations beloved by expats and locals alike. When you live in the paradise known as Costa Rica, these ingredients just happen to include caramel-y rum and super-tart passion fruit.

Videos by VICE

Ounce for ounce, rum is the cheapest complex spirit that you can buy. Whether it comes from Jamaica, Brazil, Cuba, Guatemala, or Costa Rica, each rum will have its own set of unique flavors. Some will be funky, some will be vegetal, and so on, but they will always taste amazing—especially when mixed with passion fruit.

Trust us.