Wakoia Is the Intimate, DIY Festival You’ve Always Dreamed of

We hear you like a good party. As luck would have it, one of our editors is helping throw a damn good party going down on a beach in Baja called Wakoia—three days of DJs noon to sunrise, tasty-as-hell local food, cool art, a pansexi salon, and friends from both sides of the border. Getting there is easy, tix are cheap, and you can stay at the venue, so you never have to leave the party.

Wakoia’s not just a festival—it’s *your* festival. The party is taking over a low-key beachfront resort for you to disconnect with some seriously good people in a beautiful place. No shoes, no shirt, and no bottle service, baby. If you’re looking for a big, glamorous festival to flex on Instagram, this ain’t it. The guest list is small and the venue is intimate, so you can actually make friends, instead of lose them in the crowd or on the trek back to the car. Whatever the time of day, you can step out and there’ll be a party—or step away to relax and unplug.

Videos by VICE

Want some free tix??

YEAH you do. Enter to win a pair of weekend passes by following Wakoia on Instagram and tagging three friends in a comment with #inBajaweparty. Get two extra entries by sharing this post on Facebook and Twitter and tagging three friends. Winners will be announced Monday, October 1 at 12 PM PST.

Check out below for the good good Ws on Wakoia, and get your tickets here.

Who: You and a few hundred friends from the US and MX, dancing on the beach to disco, house, funk and more from international DJs like Honey Soundsystem, Jacques Greene, Roman Fluegel, Paurro, Kauf, Captain Planet, Bender, and others; unbelievable food from the best Baja eateries; art collaborations from the US and MX

What: Wakoia Weekend, a big-ass party with DJs noon to sunrise, tasty-as-hell local food, cool art, a pansexi salon, and beachside shenanigans, going down Oct. 5-7.

Where: A beachfront hacienda in Baja (between TJ and Ensenada); Wakoia offers camping, hotel rooms, villas, and RV camping.

Why: Getting there is EASY (see below), it’s AFFORDABLE (3-day pass + accommodation package ranging from $140-300 total), and it’s all about CONNECTING you with the music, food, and people of an incredible place that couldn’t be more different the media “shithole” narrative

How: Enjoy a scenic drive with friends and less traffic than the Coachella trek (about three hours from LA), take one of Wakoia’s round-trip buses from San Diego, or rent an RV to road trip in style. You can also coordinate a carpool here.

From tickets, to transportation, to all the other nitty-gritty, it’s all covered on Wakoia’s website. Come be part of the best party you’ve never been to.

Follow Wakoia on Facebook and Instagram.

