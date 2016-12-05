Walmart Will Now Offer Health Insurance for Its Transgender Employees

Bloombergreports.an assessment Walmart—the largest private employer in the country—just added health insurance coverage for its transgender workers, The company joins more than 600 US companies that offer transgender-inclusive healthcare options, according to by the Human Rights Campaign.

“At Walmart, respect for the individual is one of the core beliefs that are the foundation of our company,” spokesman Kevin Gardner said in a statement. “We are committed to fostering an inclusive work environment for our more than two million associates around the globe.”

In addition to offering inclusive benefits internally, Walmart is one of many major companies starting to use its corporate influence to fight anti-LGBTQ laws at the state level. Last year, the retailer joined Apple, Salesforce, and Starbucks to become an outspoken opponent of a bill in its home state of Arkansas that would have protected companies from discriminating against LGBTQ people for employment, housing, or public accommodation on religious grounds.

