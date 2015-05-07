‘Walk Dance Talk Sing’ Or Do Just About Anything with Crazy P’s New Album

Think about disco and what springs to mind? Studio 54 and stacked heels? Mirror balls and Maurice Gibb? New York and….Nottingham? The jewel in the crown of the East Midlands might not carry the historical baggage of the Big Apple but it can lay claim to everyone’s favourite slightly-rudely-named-nu-disco-group Crazy Penis. Shorn of their appendage, the P are back with a suave selection of shimmering disco, which you can hear in full below, exclusively on THUMP.
From opener “Like A Fool”s stuttery repetition to the deliciously deep “Scrap the Book” via “Hear My Song”s chunkily classicism and the cosmically extended wig-out “Witch Doctor,” Walk Dance Talk Sing is a paean to the pleasures of dirty disco experiences. The whole thing sounds like DJ Harvey and Gerry Rooney resurrected their Black Cock moniker and took Todd Terje and Lindstrom for a bank holiday weekend bender. Perfect.
Videos by VICE
The band are hitting the road this summer too, so why not slip into some slinky hot pants and join them at one of the following gigs:
9th May — Leeds, Wardrobe
14th May — Glasgow, Stereo
15th May — Edinburgh, Electric Circus
16th May — Birmingham, Hare and Hounds
21st May —Brighton, Concorde 2
23rd May — Bristol, Love Saves The Day
24th May — Liverpool, St Luke’s Church
29th May — London, Heaven
30th May — Sheffield, Queens Social Club
6th June — Manchester, Parklife
Tickets are available here.
Follow Crazy P on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter