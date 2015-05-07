‘Walk Dance Talk Sing’ Or Do Just About Anything with Crazy P’s New Album

Think about disco and what springs to mind? Studio 54 and stacked heels? Mirror balls and Maurice Gibb? New York and….Nottingham? The jewel in the crown of the East Midlands might not carry the historical baggage of the Big Apple but it can lay claim to everyone’s favourite slightly-rudely-named-nu-disco-group Crazy Penis. Shorn of their appendage, the P are back with a suave selection of shimmering disco, which you can hear in full below, exclusively on THUMP.

From opener “Like A Fool”s stuttery repetition to the deliciously deep “Scrap the Book” via “Hear My Song”s chunkily classicism and the cosmically extended wig-out “Witch Doctor,” Walk Dance Talk Sing is a paean to the pleasures of dirty disco experiences. The whole thing sounds like DJ Harvey and Gerry Rooney resurrected their Black Cock moniker and took Todd Terje and Lindstrom for a bank holiday weekend bender. Perfect.

Walk Dance Talk Sing is out soon on Walk Don’t Walk and !K7 Records. Pre-order it here.

The band are hitting the road this summer too, so why not slip into some slinky hot pants and join them at one of the following gigs:

9th May — Leeds, Wardrobe

14th May — Glasgow, Stereo

15th May — Edinburgh, Electric Circus

16th May — Birmingham, Hare and Hounds

21st May —Brighton, Concorde 2

23rd May — Bristol, Love Saves The Day

24th May — Liverpool, St Luke’s Church

29th May — London, Heaven

30th May — Sheffield, Queens Social Club

6th June — Manchester, Parklife

Tickets are available here.

