How Britain’s Most Notorious Reformed Criminal Is Helping Offenders Navigate the Law

Jason Coghlan is of one of Britain’s most notorious reformed criminals who was jailed for armed robbery before finding an even more lucrative pastime: studying law and founding a legal firm in Marbella, Spain.

In our documentary Walking Heavy,VICE gained intimate access to Jason’s life over two years, witnessing the rise of his law firm, JaCogLaw, which caters to the British gangsters and prisoners of Spain’s Costa del Sol. While it appears that things are looking up for Coghlan, the chaos of his old life is never far away, as a gang feud in his native Manchester threatens to unravel his new peaceful existence.