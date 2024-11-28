Walmart’s got Wall to Wall Black Friday TV Deals

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The almighty TV is the poster child for Black Friday purchases and has been for longer than there’s been e-commerce. In the past you had to go down to Walmart and personally trample everyone between you and the TV section, and then worse, somehow cram it into your car.

Stay home and shop these Black Friday deals from your couch. It’s easier on your shoes than trampling and easier on your knuckles than Tetrising a TV into brother-in-law’s SUV. These are the 10 best deals on TVs this Black Friday that make us giddy.

TCL QM7 55″ 4K Mini LED TV for $498 ($302 off)

For $500, you won’t find a better big-screen TV than this 38%-off Black Friday deal. The QM7, released just earlier this year, is the TV I recommend to folks more than any other TV.

Not because it’s the pinnacle of performance, but because the people I talk to (and myself, honestly) aren’t the type looking to drop $2,000 on a TV, no matter how many movies we indulge in every week. This is the best TV for sane money.

Compatible with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG at up to 4K resolution, it has a 120Hz panel refresh rate (144 Hz variable refresh rate), suitable for gamers and sports enthusiasts. There’s also Google TV built right into it.

Samsung The Frame 55″ 4K OLED TV for $818 (45% off)

Rather than swagger about the marketplace with the usual focus on its screen and picture quality (which is admittedly quite good), Samsung’s The Frame’s angle is that your new wall candy will blend in with your decor, rather than force your room to conform to your new.

Gone is the unsightly plastic bezel of nearly every other TV. In its place, a handsome metal bezel designed to look like a (very large) picture frame.

Throw a piece of static art on your screen when you’re not watching TV, and while it won’t fool anyone, it’ll sure look prettier than most TVs when they’re not being watched.

Samsung QN90C 65″ 4k Neo QLED TV for $1,338 (52% off)

More than half off for this gorgeous Neo QLED-screen. So what’s Neo QLED and how does it compare to QLED? QLED and Mini LED are similar, but QLED tends to do better with color accuracy and brightness, the best of which come close to pricey OLED technology.

Neo QLED improves on QLED by grouping more tiny LEDs into a given space, allowing them even better picture quality. Blacker blacks, more vivid colors, and sharper contrasting. Not as sharp as a 52%-off deal, though.

Hisense 55″ R6 Series 4K LED Roku TV $178 ($100)

This Hisense isn’t just a good value because it’s $100 off, but because it comes with Roku’s streaming service built in. That means you don’t have to shell out for a separate Roku, Apple TV, or Fire Stick to stream your trashy reality shows.

Sure, it’s a cheap TV. Its LED screen isn’t Mini LED or QLED or anything exotic like that. But it’s $100 off right now and costs only $178. It’s still a 55″-screen TV with 4K resolution, compatible with Dolby Vision. A hell of a bargain, honestly.

LG G4 Evo Series 55″ 4K OLED TV for $1,797 ($603 off)

The LG’s OLED display produces deeper, truer blacks and wider viewing angles than a comparable Mini LED display, such as that featured on the TCL above. Added to the 4K resolution, the G4 Evo Series is compatible with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound.

Gamers will appreciate the Nvidia G Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium. The refresh rate goes up to 144Hz, which keeps fast-moving objects on screen, such as video games and sports broadcasts, from blurring due to motion.

You can use your $603 savings to complement your new TV with a soundbar.

TCL QM8 65″ 4K Mini LED TV for $998 ($400 off)

There’s a 65″ QM7 for $698, but the QM8’s screen has superior color contrast and brightness that makes its temptingly close sale price ($400 off) worth the extra bills for those who thirst for the best performance in a 65″ screen from a solid, value-oriented manufacturer.

Hisense 100″ U7 Series 4k ULED TV for $1,798 ($1,200 off)

Ever dream of making house guests faint when they see your TV? This Hisense’s screen is a cool 100″ from corner to corner. If you find yourself being drawn in, it’s not because it has (much of) its own gravitational pull. It’s because TVs the size of Delaware just aren’t below $2k.

Samsung 65” S95D 4K OLED TV for $2,290 (18% off)

The OLED screen displays vivid colors beautifully and with sharp contrast. When you step up to OLED, you typically have to pay more than you would for a Mini LED or QLED screen, but while this Samsung is still a premium TV, you can save a few hundred bucks at 18% off.

TCL 65” S4 4K LED TV for $228 ($150 off)

We love TCL TVs for their value, and while you won’t get as much screen clarity with the S4’s LED as you would with TCL QM7’s Mini LED, you’re also only paying about a third the sticker price. On a $150-off sale, it’s a solid deal for a 65″ TV with the Roku streaming platform built in.

LG UQ70 65″ 4K LED TV for $498 ($78 off)

LG’s LED 4K TV is a solid pick not so much because of its built-in webOS smart features, which let you stream channels such as Netflix and Hulu without a streaming box, but because it supports all the big smart home services: Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.

Now instead of living out the plot of The Purge by schlepping down to Walmart, you can watch it on the screen of your new TV once the delivery truck drops it off.