Walmart Doesn’t Care About Diversity Anymore

Walmart has decided that its stores have enough diversity. Amid pressure from conservatives, the retailer confirmed to multiple outlets that it will begin rolling back its past diversity and inclusion (DEI) policies.

The Associated Press reported that, as part of Walmart’s new, not-diverse strategy, it will not renew a five-year commitment for an equity racial center that it agreed to after George Floyd’s murder in 2020. The retailer is also pulling out of a prominent gay rights index, the outlet reported. Walmart will additionally stop giving priority treatment to suppliers based on race or gender, per the outlet.

After the Supreme Court ruled against affirmative action in the college admissions process, conservatives are itching to apply the same logic to corporations.

Among the many voices weighing in on the issue is conservative commentator Robby Starbuck. He celebrated Walmart’s news on X, writing, “Walmart is ending their woke policies.” He called the company’s decision “the biggest win yet for our movement to end wokeness in corporate America.”

Per Starbuck, Walmart has also agreed not to participate in the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index, decided to remove transgender products marketed to children from its marketplace, committed to not use the terms LatinX and DEI, opted out of racial equality trainings in its stores, and shared plans to review its LGBTQ+ donations “to avoid funding inappropriate sexualized content targeting kids.”

Walmart Speaks Out About Its Decision

“Our purpose, to help people save money and live better, has been at our core since our founding 62 years ago and continues to guide us today,” Walmart told ABC News in a statement. “We can deliver on it because we are willing to change alongside our associates and customers who represent all of America.”

The statement continued, “We’ve been on a journey and know we aren’t perfect, but every decision comes from a place of wanting to foster a sense of belonging, to open doors to opportunities for all our associates, customers and suppliers and to be a Walmart for everyone.”

