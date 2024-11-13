Get The Best Home, Electronics, and Kitchen Deals at Walmart’s (Super Early) Black Friday Sale

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

When can a day last almost an entire month? When it’s Black Friday, the most American of holidays.

Think about it. On the Fourth of July, all we do is shovel down processed meat and blow is shit up. Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and what’s surely the precursor to the entire month being renamed Black November are all about pure, unrestrained consumerism.

Walmart, Super or otherwise, used to be the place to bang down the doors on Black Friday morning as you joined in a stampede of deal-starvin’ shoppers, like something out of the Lion King—or Dawn of the Dead.

But the internet, haven of the lazy and impatient, has a solution for your crowd pollution: Walmart’s early Black Friday deals. You don’t have to wait until you’re stuffed full of turkey and tryptophan to score deals on electronics, home goods, and kitchen gear.

Apple AirTag for $19 ($10 off)

Apple’s tracker is an easy way for folks (Apple users, particularly) to make sure your luggage, car, bicycle, purse, or whatever stays yours. Whether it’s thieves or your clumsy, forgetful self, having an AirTag in your lost belongings can drastically up the chances of a happy reunion.

I’ve used ’em for securing luggage, bikes, and even for keeping tabs on rental cars. I’ve frequently seen AirTags for $5 off, but not for $10 off like this. Too bad I bought all the ones I need (for now, I think) long before this deal went live.

There’s also a four-pack for $89 ($10 off), although this is one time it’d save you money to just buy ’em separately.

JBL Pulse 5 for $185 ($65 off)

The Pulse 5 Bluetooth speaker pulses a 360-degree light show in sync with the music flowing through it, serving up visual delight along with your chosen tunes. It offers up to 12 hours of play time between recharges, and it’s IP67-rated dustproof and waterproof.

Apple macbook air m1 for $650 ($50 off)

The MacBook Air M1 was released back in November 2020, and its 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage is not enough for running intensive programs, such as video editing apps. But it’s more than enough for word processing, navigating the web, and frankly for most people.

For a new laptop, not a refurbished one, it remains a great deal for entering the Apple ecosystem and nabbing a laptop with Apple’s excellent—and in my opinion—class-leading trackpad that makes navigating tabs and windows an intuitive, fast-paced breeze.

Fitbit Sense 2 for $180 ($70 off)

Fitbit’s Sense 2 fitness tracker is iOS and Android compatible, runs for up to 144 hours between recharges, and packs both Bluetooth and GPS connectivity. It offers sleep tracking, heart monitoring, calorie burning, and tracks your workouts.

The Sense 2 can also “perform an EDA Scan to see how your body responds during a mindfulness session and log reflections during stressful moments of your day to see how your emotions trend over time,” says Fitibit.

You also get one month of membership to Fitbit Premium, which unlocks additional fitness tracking features.

Apple Watch Series 10 for $349 ($50 off)

Apple’s latest Apple Watch smartwatch comes packed with features for tracking workouts and managing your health insights, as well as allowing you to send a text, take a call, listen to music and podcasts, use Siri, and get notifications without having to take out your phone.

All-Clad Pro-Release Nonstick 10-Piece bakeware set for $160 ($40 off)

All right, so it isn’t the copper All-Clad that hangs in the homes of the rich and famous and costs as much your kid’s braces. So sue us (no, don’t please). This All-Clad 10-piece set has an overall 4.6 rating from 125 customers.

They praise how easily it cleans up and releases food from its non-coating. The ceramic-coated, aluminum set comes with several pans and skillets, a loaf pan, a cooling rack, and a muffin pan.

lodge 5-qt. enameled cast-iron dutch oven

My Lodge enameled Dutch oven is one of my most-used pieces of kitchen equipment because of its versatility. Whereas my bare cast-iron Dutch oven can’t handle acidic foods, such as red-sauce dishes, these leave the enameled Lodge completely unharmed.

I’ve made linguini and clams, jambalaya, and about a thousand rainy-day stews in it. I prefer the bare cast-iron Dutch oven when I’m baking bread. If that’s your intention, know that it’s also on sale for $47, down from $64.

anchor hocking 16 fl. oz. measuring cup for $40 ($20 off)

Ignore the text that says it measures 16 gal. It’s good for a chuckle, but it’s a misprint and what they really mean is that it measures 16 fl. oz., the perfect all-purpose size for a measuring cup.

It’s microwave, dishwasher, fridge, and freezer safe, and owning a glass measuring cup is one of those basic tools that every cook needs in the kitchen.

Kitchenaid 2-speed hand blender for $35 ($10 off)

It’s no beautiful monster like the KitchenAid stand mixer, but this KitchenAid two-speed hand blender is convenient for quick jobs that aren’t too demanding on an electric motor. Instead of bread doughs, it’ll do the job on smoothies, milkshakes, and soups.

Ember smart mug 2 for $85 ($15 off)

So busy in the mornings wrangling the kids out the door to school or stumbling into work (i.e. your kitchen table) that your coffee ends up room temperature before you can suck it down? It, well, sucks.

This electric, rechargeable temperature-controlled mug for tea and coffee (Irish or otherwise) keeps its contents warm no matter how much your attention is pulled away from your morning precious, so that every drop you drink will be steaming hot.

dyson v11 cordless vacuum for $400 ($200 off)

Most people don’t need a thousand-dollar Dyson to clean their homes. The Dyson V11 is perfectly adequate for most folks. Beyond adequate, actually, and still pricey on sale, but having a Dyson stick vac does make cleaning my apartment easier.

It’s nimble and maneuvers around furniture and tight spaces much more easily than a standard upright vacuum, and with the push of a couple of buttons it converts from a floor vac into a hand vac, my favorite feature since then I don’t need two separate vacuums.

Sound good but still a bit pricey? Check out the Dyson V7 for $250 ($150 off). The battery life isn’t quite as good, but the versatility and ease of use are the same as with any Dyson stick vacuum.

Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop for $188 ($192 off)

Not into doing your vacuuming yourself, no matter how easy-to-use the vacuum? We get you. Let a robot do it. Or a shark. Or better yet, a robot Shark. This is one robot that’s smart enough to clean your home’s floors without being smart enough to destroy humanity (that we know of).

Cricut explore Air 2 for $149 ($50 off)

Never heard of the Cricut? It’s an arts and crafts machine that, in Cricut’s words, “cuts everything from cardstock, vinyl and iron-on to specialty materials like glitter paper, cork, and bonded fabric.” Use it for everything from custom greeting cards to graphics for custom T-shirts.

vavsea travel clothes steamer for $17 ($8 off)

This is a rebranded version of a travel steamer I’ve been using for years. It doesn’t take up much room in my luggage, and there’s enough water in the tank to steam a standard-sized man shirt, maybe two if they’re not too wrinkly. It puts out quite a bit of steam for its size, too.

Costway 6-Ft. folding table for $55 ($84 off)

As someone who owns one of these, I can tell you it’s sturdy as hell, which has been a concern of mine with folding tables ever since I was using one as a temporary desk during the Covid lockdown and, well, it folded while I was typing on it.

Unlike that piece of shit, this one is not just sturdy but stable. I felt fine leaving an expensive MacBook, a bunch of books, and power tools on it without worrying I’d end up calling for search and rescue to dig me out from underneath it all.

That’s far from all ~the Wal~ has to offer us this Black Friday— Check out the rest of the deals at Walmart.com.