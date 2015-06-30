Walmart Sorry for Making an Islamic State Cake — After Refusing Confederate Flag Cake

Walmart is apologizing for baking a cake decorated with the flag of the so-called Islamic State after a Louisiana employee of the retail chain had refused to make a cake with a Confederate flag on it.

Chuck Netzhammer went to a Walmart in Slidell, Louisiana last week to get a personalized cake with a Confederate flag on it and the slogan “Heritage Not Hate.” The retailer, however, had just announced it would stop selling Confederate flag merchandise in response to the Charleston church shooting, so the store refused to bake the cake for Netzhammer.

In response to the denial, Netzhammer then placed an order for another sheet cake — this time with the black and white flag brandished by the so-called Islamic State, also known as ISIS.

“I went back yesterday and managed to get an ISIS battle flag printed. ISIS happens to be somebody who we’re fighting against right now, who are killing our men and boys overseas and are beheading Christians,” he told ABC News.

Netzhammer uploaded video footage of the cake on YouTube, where he points out that while you can no longer buy a Dukes of Hazard General Lee car with a Confederate flag on it at the chain, a customer can purchase a sheet cake with an “ISIS battle flag” on it.

According to a Walmart spokesperson who spoke with VICE News Tuesday, the clerk in the bakery at the Louisiana location did not know the design request was of the Islamic State flag.

“Our talented baker associates take pride in what they create for our customers, it’s unfortunate that one customer sought to take advantage of an associate who did not know the flag or its meaning,” the representative said. “This cake should not have been made and we apologize for this mistake.”

In the days following the Charleston shooting that left nine bible study attendees dead, a renewed debate has swirled over the Confederate flag. South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and other state politicians have called for the removal of the flag from state grounds, while companies like eBay, Amazon, and Walmart have all stopped selling Confederate merchandise.