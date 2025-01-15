Walmart’s ‘New’ Logo Made the Internet Furious

Do you remember in high school, when you’d remember last minute about an assignment due, so your friend would let you see what they wrote? They’d say, “Here ya go… just change a few things so no one notices.” Then you’d proceed to do just that—and by changing a few things—you’d actually just change one word?

That’s basically what Walmart just did when they revealed their “new” logo. After two decades of touting the same logo, the company decided to change things up with a fresh look…

Photo provided by Walmart

Photo provided by walmart

I actually think a high school kid changing one or two words may be considered more of a change than this. Did they just bold the logo? Am I missing something?

Rebranding is something every business considers at some point. Most times they’re unnecessary, sometimes they are long overdue. With a giant like Walmart, it’s not like they need to change anything. And clearly, they didn’t, but they’re saying they did.

Social media was obviously buzzing with jokes about the new look.

“I can’t believe someone got paid for this,” one X user wrote.

“A don’t change will certainly better serve customers,” another X account added.

Another X user poked fun at what we can only imagine took more than just money to produce, “It’s amazing that Walmart probably spent $25,000,000 and used 100 different marketers to slightly change the Pantone color on their logo after probably 2 years of market research.”

Joking aside, Walmart is very happy with the move, as evident by the confidence they exuded in the press release.

“This update, rooted in the legacy of our founder, Sam Walton, demonstrates our evolving capabilities and longstanding commitment to serve our customers of today and tomorrow,” said William White, senior vice president and Chief Marketing Officer, Walmart U.S.

“While the look and feel of our brand is more contemporary, our refreshed brand identity reflects Walmart’s enduring commitment to both Sam’s principles and serving our customers however they need us.”

My favorite part of the quote was the next line, “As our customers evolve, we will too.”

So since the logo barely changed, does that mean we haven’t changed in all those years? I guess that checks out.