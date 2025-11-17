When Life Gives You Lemons and Weed, You Get Wana Lemonade

Wanna try a lemon cannabis drink via Wana? The Wana Lemonade is a hemp-infused beverage that has a little sparkle, a blend of the best cannabinoids, and a fabulous high that can satisfy everyone. Even the pickiest stoners or drinkers can vibe with it, so make it your go-to for keeping your group happy and high.

Three Cannabinoids Walk Into a Lemonade…

These drinks are a triangle of cannabis balance, with 5mg CBD, 5mg CBG, and, of course, 5mg Delta-9 THC. These three cannabinoids are like besties on vacation, hyping up each other’s best qualities and encouraging each other to shine.

Currently, you can get 12-ounce cans of the Lemonade with the 5:5:5 dose of cannabinoids. However, I did get to try the eight-ounce cans, which had a comparable amount of cannabinoids, giving you more oomph in every sip. Usually, I’m all about the higher dose in every drop, but the drinks are so tasty that drinking more to get higher is no problemo. Those eight-ounce cans aren’t available anymore, but the taller cans don’t leave anything to be desired.

A Holy Trinity High

Thanks to the three musketeers of cannabis, these drinks create a beautiful, sunshine-filled high. CBD brings the chill mind, CBG brings the floaty body, and THC brings the giggles and haze. It’s the holy trinity of weed. You get to enjoy the happy, euphoric high while your body and mind simultaneously take a chill pill, allowing the mellowness to take over.

The addition of CBD and CBG also boosts the THC’s effects (yay for entourage effect), getting you a bit higher and floatier than you might feel with straight THC drinks. They also mitigate potential anxiety that can come on with Delta-9, making it a lovely social lemonade for hanging out with new people or old friends. It’s also soothing enough for an afternoon alone, elevating just about any experience.

The comfy high kicks in fairly quickly, with an onset within about 20 or 30 minutes. While the good-time high comes on fast, it doesn’t last as long as I would like, so make sure you bring a couple to the party. The feeling seems to fade after about an hour, but you can build up the sensation by cracking one every 30-60 minutes to maintain the heavenly feel.

Good Enough for Gulping

These lemonades are exactly what lemonades should be — they’re sweet and smooth with just a hint of tartness. Made with real fruit juice and cane sugar, they’re not too saccharine and don’t have that artificial lemon flavor, like what you get with those lemonade powder mix-ins. It’s a balanced and airy flavor that, frankly, is hard not to gulp down. And despite the light taste, you don’t get any hints of hemp, which can be a dealbreaker for some people.

It’s a lemonade for grown-ups without being spiked with vodka, offering a mature profile that still has that classic lemonade feel. Wana also adds a gentle sparkle to the texture, subtly tickling your tongue for a more well-rounded drinking experience. I’d drink these even if they didn’t have any cannabis in them, and I’m not much of a soft drink person.

Meet the Lemon-Parakeet-Balloon

The Wana Lemonade cans have a quirky and artistic aesthetic that makes me love them even more. There’s artwork showing a whole lemon that is actually a parakeet that is actually a hot air balloon. It’s one of those inexplicable images that confuses your mind in a fun way. More elegantly trippy art on THC products, please!

Reminiscent of Dali’s absurdist work or a trip through Wonderland, the strange look feels like a symbol of the formula. With THC, CBD, and CBG in one cool package, the drink manages to be three things at once, just like our lemon-parakeet-balloon. Maybe I’m reading too much into this, but that’s where my mind went. Even if it’s not that deep, the illustration is still adorable and perfectly funky, complete with a spiffy-dressed man in the hot air balloon’s basket.

The Crowd-Pleaser Investment

At $26 per four-pack of Lemonade, these come out to about $6.50 a can. The average for a 5mg THC drink is around $6, so the price is standard. You can also subscribe and save to get an extra 15% off, dropping the price to $22.10 per four-pack and about $5.50 per can.

For this kind of effortlessly delicious drink, the subscribe and save is probably the right way to go. I struggle to believe most people wouldn’t enjoy this easy-breezy flavor and balanced high. Some of the more unique THC drink flavors might not suit everyone, but I’d call these a crowd-pleaser and a solid choice if you need a drink to bring to a party.

A Safe Bet for Any Sesh

Chill vibe? Check. Body high? Check. Hazy feel? Check. Light lemon flavor? Check. Absurdist artwork? Check. The drink is a harmonious melody that hits every note, making it one of the best THC drinks for newbies and long-time cannabis users. The entourage effect is strong with this one, but the lemonade taste is light. Again, the Wana Lemonade strikes me as a safe and superb crowd-pleaser that only the grumpiest of stoners would complain about.

