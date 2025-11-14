You’ll ‘Wana’ Try These Gummies for a Quick and Bright Boost 

I’ve followed the beloved edibles brand, Wana, for years now. Anyone who has worked in cannabis has likely heard of this company, given it’s one of the most successful brands in the entire industry. After more than a decade of operating the self-made business, former CEO Nancy Whiteman sold the company to Canopy Growth Corporation at a $350 million valuation. By 2023, she was considered one of the richest self-made women in the United States—all from experimenting with cannabis in her kitchen.

I give you this backstory to highlight just how popular this edibles brand is. Having visited many dispensaries across many states, I can say with certainty that finding Wana products was never a struggle. And from my experience with their regulated products, the edibles are dang good.

So when they announced last summer that the brand was bringing hemp-derived THC products to the market, I was thrilled. Now people in many of the states without legal recreational cannabis can get their hands on one of the biggest edible brands in the country.

But are the hemp-derived products just as good? I set out on a noble journey to find out, starting by evaluating their Peach Bellini, Strawberry Margarita, and Island Punch gummies.

Natural, Vegan Ingredients in Each Gummy

Each flavor contains 10 mg of THC per gummy and 100 mg per package. The back of the package displays quick facts about the contents: organic sweeteners, vegan, no artificial flavors, and melt-proof.

Active ingredients include delta-9 THC (hemp derived), CBD (hemp derived isolate), and CBG (hemp derived isolate). Other notable ingredients include organic cane sugar, tapioca syrup, pectin, and a blend of 30+ botanical terpenes. All of the gummies get their color from fruit and vegetable juice.

Tucked in the middle of each gummy’s ingredient list is TiME INFUSION® (Modified Food Starch, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid). This ingredient is the magic behind the fast-acting nature of these gummies. TiME stands for Thermodynamic individual Molecular Encapsulation. Created by cannabis technology company Azuca, TiME Infusion helps keep cannabinoids safe from heat, light, and other forms of degradation. The single-molecule delivery speeds up the body’s absorption process, allowing the edibles to kick in quicker than traditional options.

Fast Absorption Time

The package says that these gummies take about five to 15 minutes for onset. In my experience, these take a little bit longer than that to start feeling noticeable effects. That’s not to say that these gummies aren’t doing their thing after a few minutes post-ingestion, but I didn’t notice any obvious effects until about 15 to 30 minutes after trying each one.

Edibles can be like that, though. It’s hard to predict how different individuals will react based on their metabolism, body composition, and genetics. So while these took a little longer to hit than the package said, they still took effect quicker than my experience with traditional edibles.

Peach Bellini – Sativa

The first gummy I tried was Peach Bellini Sativa gummy. (If you’re wondering, yes, I started with this because I still have an affinity for anything Peach Bellini flavor thanks to the viral Bath and Body Works rant video from over a decade ago.)

It was mid-day and seemed like a good opportunity to give these gummies a go. I confidently contemplated eating a second one before deciding to follow the package’s instructions to wait at least an hour before consuming more. This was a good call, because the effects started to creep up as I wandered around the grocery store. For…something…I couldn’t quite recall…

On my walk home, it was apparent that these gummies were in full force. I’m an edibles fan, but there are still plenty of products that have weighed me down more than anything. These gummies were nothing of the sort. I felt light, uplifted, and a good dose of spacey. This lasted about three hours before noticeably beginning to fade.

Remember reader, I am an avid cannabis user. I try a lot of products and I have a considerable tolerance. For me, 10 mg was the perfect amount for a fairly functional but fun boost. Your mileage may vary.

As far as flavor goes, these are a delight. I’ve had my fair share of peach bellini flavored things since the aforementioned viral video, and these gummies seriously hit the mark. They’re lightly coated in a layer of sugar and have only the slightest hint of cannabis earthiness that sort of just disappears after a second of chewing.

Strawberry Margarita – Hybrid

Much like my experience with the Peach Bellini flavor, I really enjoyed Wana’s Strawberry Margarita gummy. These ones felt a little more dense and chewy than the peach bellini gummies, but the flavor was once again spot on. I seriously felt like I could taste some margarita mix in there, thanks to the hint of salt.

I tried this gummy in the late afternoon, after I had accomplished all of my to-do list, just in case. I began to really notice the effects around the 25 minute mark, mostly just a sense of calm spaciness. Like the peach bellini gummies, I felt strong, noticeable effects for a good three hours or so before the high began to fade. Overall, I just felt really nice and light. The gummy was noticeably less uplifting and energizing than its sativa counterpart, but it never felt sedating, either.

It’s not always easy to find an edible that strikes the perfect balance between energizing and relaxing. Wana seems to have it figured out.

Island Punch – Indica

I know that indica, sativa, and hybrid are somewhat outdated terms now. It’s all about the terpenes, these days. But given Wana’s infusion of 30+ botanical terpenes in each gummy, I believe that they’re formulated to meet the typical understanding of each strain type.

So naturally, I tried an Island Punch flavored gummy a few hours before bed. Like the other two, the flavor was spot on. It tasted like the fruit punch beverages of my childhood, with just the slightest essence of earthiness.

I can’t tell you everything that happened, because I did fall asleep about two hours after eating this gummy. But I will say that, like the other two flavors, it began to take noticeable effect fairly quickly. I actually noticed this one working at around the 15 to 20 minute mark—a little bit quicker than the other two I tried. (But remember, biology, genetics, metabolism, etc.)

This gummy provided a nice, relaxing high that truly helped me ease into my nighttime routine. I laughed a little harder at the show I put on and found myself a little deeper in an internet rabbithole before drifting to sleep.

As someone who has long enjoyed Wana’s products in the recreational market, I admittedly came into this review slightly skeptical. I was worried that the hemp-derived gummies might leave something to be desired. Instead, they delivered on all fronts, highlighting this brand’s enduring commitment to excellence.