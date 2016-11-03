Wander Through the Strange Pop Mirage of Tasseomancy’s “29 Palms”

Tasseomancy creates music for the 21st century occultist in all of us. The Toronto duo, formerly of Austra, offer up otherworldly experimental pop—think Kate Bush soundtracking an interdimensional shuttle ride. Twins Sari and Romy Lightman, whose band name references the tea leaf divination practice, have mystic roots in their family, as their great-great-grandmother was a tea leaf reader who immigrated to Canada during Russian pogroms in the 19th century.

“29 Palms,” the new single from their forthcoming LP Do Easy, is an ambient-infused nod to the twins’s recent time spent in Southern California. Like the rest of the album, which was penned in Toronto and Montreal, it’s a track of hope and “soft survivalism” for the outliers, stoners, and dead-beats navigating the strange times we live in. The song takes a step back from the more dramatic previous single “Missoula” to layer up lush synths, reverb-loaded vocals, and sultry sax riffs.

“’29 Palms’ was written in an American desert town wedged in between the infinite sands, the all night 7-11s, and the 24-hour razor fades,” Romy says of the track. “An ode to all the women in waiting for their psychic plumage to arrive.”

Listen to the premiere of Tasseomancy’s “29 Palms” below and check out Do Easy on November 18 via Bella Union.

