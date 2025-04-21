Want a New Console Without Having to Shell Out Hundreds? PS5 Rentals in Japan Prove the Idea Has Merit

I’m going to age myself by saying this, but remember stepping into Blockbuster or Movie Gallery to rent a console? Back in my day, I had to walk uphill both ways to try out a new game, and have it returned within five days or be forced to pay more. And while I tend to my knees that are officially popping and crackling like a bowl of Rice Krispies in milk, it seems that Japan is seeing much success in the same practice. So much so that they’re having a hard time keeping PS5 consoles in stock at these rental centers.

Screenshot: Sony Entertainment

To Be Fair, I’d Love To Try Out a PS5 Pro Before I Buy One Myself

With the United Kingdom following in the same steps as Japan, players eager to play the newest PS5 games don’t need to shell out for the newest consoles. They can rent them for an extended time. This practice is going over extraordinarily well, and they can’t keep them in stock. According to an article from Japanese gaming site ITMedia.com, GEO has over 200 locations that have rented out 100% of their stock. It’s easy to see why: JPN¥980 for 7 nights of rental. Or roughly $1 a day in USD. Frankly, it’s a shockingly low price for a PS5 rental, and I can see why folks are flocking to this idea.

With the future of video games and other electronics in jeopardy for the foreseeable future? I could see PS5 retailers starting to do something similar once again here in the United States. Especially seeing how games like Mario Kart World are set to retail for roughly $80. Game and console rentals could be back on the menu. Which would be a glorious return to form, especially for the PS5. Plus, sites like GameFly could see a massive return to the spotlight, which I’d be more than fine with, too.

Maybe the dawn of the new-age Blockbuster is upon us once again. Or at least, an electronics store starting to rent out consoles again. Regardless, I’m hoping more companies start doing something like this. It’s a great way to keep customers happy — and new players flooding your PS5 family.