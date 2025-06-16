Want a VTuber Model At an Affordable Price? This VTuber Has You Covered

VTubing is one of the most exciting and cutting-edge ways to create content on the internet these days. But man, it’s expensive. Commissioning your own Live2D model can cost thousands of dollars. And even with the proliferation of pre-made VTuber bases, some are still over $100. So if you want to start VTubing without breaking the bank, check out this fantastic new YouTube video by VTuber Mifflue. You might just walk away with a high-quality starting model for cheap.

Grab a Live2D VTuber model for less than a meal

Mifflue is a Malaysian animator who runs the VTuber illustration and rigging group Mifflue Studio. Earlier today, she published a quick look at 15 various VTuber models that cost $20 USD or less. Her choices are very well curated, highlighting a wide variety of Live2D bases with beautiful designs and fluid rigging. Mifflue’s animation and rigging experience particularly makes her video so worthwhile, given she understands the ins and outs of how a properly rigged VTuber should look and operate.

For example, the 9th model Mifflue highlights is CatDream-Live2D’s Idol Neko Girl. This VTuber’s artwork looks incredible, with fluid rigging that gives off a sleek, professional look. She even comes with a wide assortment of emotes to plug into your Twitch channel. The high-quality design means your model will stick out immediately on any stream, certainly inviting newcomers to watch your anime girl move, sway, and interact with chat.

The best part? Idol Neko Girl costs just 2,500 yen, making it a little over $17 USD as of this article’s publication.

And yes, for the boys reading this article? Mifflue also discusses a number of masc VTuber models you can snag. For a streetwear vibe, Daily Boy by DG_Studio features a handsome eboy with smooth movement and eye-catching art. SnowBear Project.’s Wolf Boy, on the other hand, gives a more moody look perfect for a brooding streamer. Want to be a stoic Discord Daddy who whispers to his Valorant duo, “let me buy you, kitten”? Yeah, you’ll want Wolf Boy. He’s a babe.

Both models are incredibly inexpensive, with Daily Boy at 2,600 and Wolf Boy at 2,300. That’s approximately $18 USD and $16 USD, respectively. Imagine snagging a brand new eboy model for less than a DoorDash delivery. Quite the steal.

Read the rules before you buy

The Black Cat Live2D VTuber model by 魔女万事屋 and you点坏, as seen in Mifflue’s VTuber pre-made model YouTube video. Screenshot: 魔女万事屋 x you点坏, x Mifflue

Just note, these Live2D models are not “adoptables”, or models where you purchase the rights to them and own them from henceforth. You are simply receiving an asset with the rights to content creation with that creator’s design. In other words, copyright is not transferred. Other customers may use the very same VTuber model that you purchased.

If you’re new to VTubing, don’t let this dissuade you from picking up one of these Live2D assets. A high-quality pre-made model is still a great way to get started. Even if your new model might be used by others, you can still separate yourself from the rest with good branding, engaging content, and some clever lore.

Go ahead and check out Mifflue’s YouTube video when you have a chance, or read over her Google Sheet for links to all 15 models. Just keep in mind, each model comes with its own terms that buyers should familiarize themselves with. These vary. Potential rules include bans on using the model in a corporate setting, limitations on merchandise, and the complete prohibition of AI content generation via the model.