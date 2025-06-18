Want Giant Women? Well, This Steam Curator Keeps Tabs On Games With Giantesses

Giant women are great. Case in point, Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark has a gigantic dragon woman as a boss, as well as a massive plant monster girl. And don’t get me started on SAEKO: Giantess Dating Sim, one of the best Japanese indie titles to come out this year. Ever wanted to date a giant woman and watch her eat tiny people? SAEKO lets you do that.

Of course, I’m certain many of you have already played through both. “Ana,” you might say to me, perhaps if you see me in the middle of Manhattan. “I would like to purchase more Steam games involving giant women. Where can I buy more games with giantesses?” Well, well, well, little one (I forgot: In this conversation, I’m huge, and you’re small). I have a link to a Steam Curator page that will satiate your curiosity for video games with women of vertically challenged stature.

Giant women are eating her. And then they’re going to eat me!

Screenshot: Rakuen Soft

“Giantess in video games” is a Steam Curator page with 80 different games involving giant women in some shape or capacity. For example, the list highlights Snowbreak: Containment Zone and says it offers “boss battles against giant anime girls in robotic suits.” Meanwhile, The Forever Winter stars a “giant robot woman who wants to eat you.” Yum. And then there’s VRChat, which the list calls “an online social game with a large, no pun intended, size-based community.” Translation? If you want giant women to step on you (or if you want to become a giant woman who steps on people), you might as well create an account already.

The page also offers several upcoming titles to keep tabs on. Big Beautiful Women: Giantess Dating Action is a “giantess dating sim with multiple endings,” one that really seems to be leaning into the giantess fanservice in its preview screenshots. Twilight Parade: Moonlit Mononoke is a shoot-’em-up taking a page from Gal Guardians’ book; players can expect “multiple giantess bosses of varied species.” And for those of you that want to take on the role of a giantess, yes, there’s the upcoming Giant Wishes 2, with four different endings for players to explore. Just like Big Beautiful Women, expect a naughtier side to this title.

Interested in keeping tabs on new and old Steam games alike with women who can’t fit through your door? Join the hundreds of other Steam players subscribed to “Giantess in video games” and start getting smooshed by massive women today!