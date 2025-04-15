Want to Be Sussy in 3D? ‘Among Us 3D’ is Coming Out Very Soon, Apparently

Are you ready to be SUS? It’s just about time to play Among Us with all your friends and family again. That’s right, Among Us is getting a new release. Or, well, technically the series is getting a rerelease. Regardless, Among Us is about to hit 3D for non-VR users, and you won’t have to wait long to experience the game in more than two dimensions.

In a post on Steam today, Among Us publisher Innersloth revealed that Among Us 3D will launch on May 6th. A trailer uploaded by Among Us 3D’s co-developer Schell Games shows off some of the new features coming when Among Us VR officially launches its non-VR version. One of my personal favorite new additions? We’re getting a zombie-like “tag” mode where players must avoid becoming infected by others. It looks like incredible fun, something that’s sure to interest old Among Us VR players while convincing newcomers to pick up the game.

Videos by VICE

And yes, the 3D rebrand means VR players and desktop PC players can play together, all while using the game’s built-in proximity voice chat system. Having used it myself, it’s a nifty feature that really increases the tension and coordination during play. If you’ve ever used the BetterCrewLink mod for the original Among Us, then you’ll be right at home.

‘Among Us 3D’ looks great, but…?

Play video

Excitement aside, there’s still a lot of lost potential with Among Us 3D. The non-VR iteration of the game will only be available on Steam, while VR access remains on Meta Quest, PlayStation VR2, Pico, and, of course, SteamVR. As I wrote earlier this month for Waypoint, there’s so much potential with this game in terms of console access. Imagine playing Among Us 3D via Nintendo Switch 2’s upcoming GameChat feature. Or what if the game makes the jump to Xbox, or perhaps PlayStation 5 owners without a VR headset? Don’t forget iOS and Android, either. The possibilities are endless with 3D Among Us, there’s so much money to be made. So why keep Among Us 3D stuck to VR and PC?

Oh, and if you already own the VR version of Among Us 3D? You’ll have to rebuy the game to enjoy the non-VR version. That doesn’t entirely sit well with me, even though the new release will be offered to VR owners at a discount.

Either way, Among Us 3D doesn’t look particularly demanding for PC gamers. All you need is an Intel i5-4590, 8GBs of RAM, and a Nvidia GTX 1060. That means the game will be generally accessible to anyone who can decently run a AAA video game on their Windows computer. So if you’re able to play, you might as well consider picking up Among Us 3D when it comes out on May 6th.

Currently, Among Us 3D: VR costs $9.99, and the upcoming release is expected to cost the same amount.