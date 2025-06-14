Want to Jumpstart Your Sex Life? Eat These 4 Foods.

There are plenty of ways to ruin the vibe—awkward timing, bad lighting, someone saying “nom nom” during foreplay—but diet might be the most underrated one.

The truth is, food plays a bigger role in sex than most people realize. Not in the corny “chocolate and strawberries” way. But in a way that affects blood flow, hormone balance, and whether your body’s ready to do anything besides digest.

Videos by VICE

In an interview with the New York Post, Long Island-based dietitian and chef Nicolette Pace broke down which foods can actually boost your sex life—and which ones are likely to sabotage it.

These 4 Foods Will Jumpstart Your Sex Life

First up: oysters. Still the reigning aphrodisiac, not because of ancient mythology but thanks to their high zinc content, which helps regulate testosterone and dopamine. That means better blood flow, stronger libido, and a body that’s ready for possibly trying something new tonight. If raw oysters aren’t your thing, Pace suggests baking them gratin-style with sautéed shallots, sherry, panko, and Parmesan. Shrimp delivers similar benefits, especially when soaked in a citrusy, garlic-heavy marinade spiked with libido-friendly herbs.

Bone-in pork ribs might not scream “sexy,” but they’re surprisingly effective. Lean protein, B vitamins, zinc, and iron all contribute to energy and nerve function. Just don’t drown them in sugary sauce—Pace recommends a “naked marinade” with apple butter, vinegar, mustard, and coconut oil. Basically, flavor without the food coma.

Then there’s the humble potato, which might seem like a libido killer but actually delivers long-lasting carbs and energy-supporting B vitamins. The move here is to par-cook them, slice thick, and grill with garlic, olive oil, and cracked pepper. They’ll give you a steady burn instead of a crash.

And if you’re looking for something sweet that won’t wreck the moment, watermelon might be the dark horse. It’s high in citrulline, an amino acid that boosts nitric oxide production, which helps relax blood vessels and get blood flowing where it needs to go. Pace suggests brushing slices with honey, lime, and cilantro and throwing them on the grill until they start to caramelize.

On the flip side, heavily processed foods, high-fat meals, and anything ultra low-carb tend to dull your edge. Too much caffeine can spike stress hormones, and while alcohol might loosen things up, too much will wreck the landing. If in doubt, go for something light, hydrating, and not likely to sabotage your night before it even starts.