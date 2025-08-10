Want to Live a Longer Life? Move Here.

By now, you’ve been inundated with every bit of advice necessary to live a happier and healthier life. You’ve been told to get some sleep, stop smoking, and eat more vegetables. There might be one more thing to do to add to your list, according to research: live near the coast. But not just any coast.

Researchers from Ohio State University dove into the records of over 66,000 Americans. They found a compelling pattern: people who lived near an ocean’s coast tended to live at least a year longer than the national average of 79. Meanwhile, individuals living in urban areas near inland water sources, such as rivers or lakes, actually had slightly shorter life expectancies.

At first glance, that might sound backward. Water is water. But not all bodies of water are created equal. The study suggests coastal areas offer more than just serene beach sunsets. They also bring fewer extreme weather days, better air quality, more recreational options, and often, higher socioeconomic status.

Another way to think of it is that wealthy individuals tend to reside near the ocean, and being affluent may contribute to a longer lifespan. Who’d a thunk it?

Move Near the Ocean if You Want to Live a Longer Life

That cute apartment with a river view in the city might come with pollution, flood risk, limited access to green space, and fewer safe ways to be active. The researchers found that rural inland blue spaces are better for longevity than urban ones, but still not quite as beneficial as living near the sea.

To be clear, this isn’t a magic coastal immortality hack. Simply buying a beachside Malibu mansion is going to add extra years to your life, much like a video game health bar upgrade. The researchers didn’t find a direct cause-and-effect relationship; instead, they found a strong association worth paying attention to.

Lifestyle, income, community design, and environmental quality are all factors that influence the decision. It’s not like you’ll be fighting off the Grim Reaper himself simply by staring out at the ocean through your window every evening. There are a variety of complex factors at play that have all happened to be more prevalent in coastal cities.

Still, there is a clear takeaway: the ocean might (emphasis on might) help you live longer. If you’re plotting your escape from wherever you are and hoping to squeeze out as many days as you can before you kick the bucket, a coastline touching an ocean might be your best bet.