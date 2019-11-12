Want To Make a Documentary With VICE?

VICE is teaming up once again with Screen Australia and the Australian International Documentary Conference to host our annual Pitch Australiana funding competition. We’re offering local filmmakers the chance to win a $50,000 commission for a short form documentary to be released on VICE.com.

We’re looking for stories told from the perspectives of Australian communities, individuals and subcultures that are overlooked or ignored. The competition is open to early career Australian filmmakers who have at least one documentary production credit to their name.

If this all sounds like you, then head here to check out the full eligibility requirements, and submit a pitch!

Deadline for applications is December 13, 2019. Last year we held an information night that likely answered all of your extra questions, which you can check out here.

Good luck!