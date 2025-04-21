Want To Race Against Your Buddies as a Bunch of Old Folks? Get On the ‘Old Timer Transport’ Bandwagon, ASAP

Sure, playing something serious with your friends is always a good time. Building up a massive base camp in something like RuneScape: Dragonwilds, for example, is always a great time. But playing silly games is always a better option. That’s why I’ve already sent everybody in my friend group a link to download Old Timer Transport. A game all about being a crotchety old person on a turbocharged mobility scooter, causing as much chaos as possible. I’m already excited for the day to end so I can go smash and crash into my pals after work.

Screenshot: Abonneer

‘Crazy Taxi’ Meets ‘Mario Kart’ in ‘Old Timer Transport’, and I’m Unironically Stoked To Try This Out

Who needs to spend $80 on Mario Kart World when you can race against your buddies for free? That’s right: Old Timer Transport is a free game, so tell all your friends to check this one out. It’s an online battle arena, where the point is to gather as many old folks as possible and get them to their location. But, as you’re doing this, you’ll need to avoid other players who can smash and crash into you to steal your old timers away. Yes, it’s ridiculous, and yes, it’s great.

The concept for Old Timer Transport is so out in left field that it works perfectly. Trying to avoid other players, all while zooming around the map on a blisteringly fast mobility scooter, is just as hilarious as you’d imagine. Plus, any game that uses ragdoll physics for comedy, like Human Fall Flat or Party Animals, is an instant win in my book. Plus, we don’t need to pay a cent for it. It’s the perfect way to get everybody together for a fun new game.

As long as the developer keeps adding new game modes and additional content? Old Timer Transport could be one of those free-to-play games that has some good staying power. The concept is novel enough, and the gameplay is genuinely hilarious. I’m eager to see how this concept continues to evolve. I want to see which one of us here has the best old person transportation skills.