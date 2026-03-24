Want to See JAY-Z at Yankee Stadium? You Could Be in Luck: 3rd Show Announced

JAŸ-Z just announced he will be adding a third Yankee Stadium concert on Sunday, July 12, after the previously announced pair of shows quickly sold out.

The Reasonable Doubt 30th anniversary show and The Blueprint 25th anniversary shows are scheduled for July 10 and 11, respectively. The newly announced show will take place Sunday, July 12—though it’s yet to be announced what the setlist will include or if there is any specific theme to the night.

Videos by VICE

Jay Z rapper prior the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid CF at MetLife Stadium on July 9, 2025 in East Rutherford, United States (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Yes, he really does spell it “JAŸ-Z” now, and the history-making world’s richest rapper is making headlines again with his first concert appearances in about a year. (Hova’s last public concert appearance was on the concluding show of Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour last year).

He’s also slated to headline Roots Picnic this year alongside The Roots on May 30. If you’re in the Philly area, this is another great opportunity to see JAŸ-Z in concert. Find tickets here.

Jay-Z Yankee Stadium REsidency: Ticketing info

Tickets are already live at Ticketmaster. Get yours now while you can.

If you missed yet another opportunity to get JAŸ-Z tickets, all is not lost—you can still find yours on the secondary market at StubHub. Transactions on StubHub are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. Prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

May 30 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Roots Picnic [BUY TICKETS]

July 10 – New York, New York @ Yankee Stadium [BUY TICKETS]

July 11 – New York, New York @ Yankee Stadium [BUY TICKETS]

July 12 – New York, New York @ Yankee Stadium [BUY TICKETS]