Want to Sport Your Love of ‘Death Stranding 2: On the Beach’? Kojima Partners With GU for Exclusive Capsule Collection

Kojima has done it once again, but not how you may think. Clothing celebrating our favorite games has been a thing forever. We all know that one guy who sports that Triforce shirt and cargo shorts everywhere they go. It’s hard to represent your favorite game without it looking a little goofy. Maybe that’s something we’ve all accepted up to this point. Well, working with GU/Uniqlo, Kojima Productions may have finally cracked the code on making video game shirts that look incredibly good. The Death Stranding 2 Capsule Collection looks great, and I may need to call in a delivery of my own.

How Did It Take This Long To Get Video Game Clothing That Doesn’t Make You Cringe?

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is poised to be one of the biggest game releases of the year. What better way to celebrate a game about delivering packages than getting a package of your own? Funny enough, Uniqlo has worked with plenty of game companies in the past to make some truly beautiful shirts. But this isn’t the first time that they’ve partnered with Kojima Productions to release clothing items. With Death Stranding 2 right around the corner, it’s time to show your love to Kojima and Sam Bridges with a new capsule collection.

I think, more than anything, I’m impressed with how nice these shirts look. You would wear them out in public, and those who don’t know what Death Stranding 2 is won’t know the difference. They may just think you’re wearing part of a company uniform. As stated in an interview with Variety.com, Kojima has stated, “People who don’t know my games might buy these products because they know GU and happen to like our designs, and when they’re wearing it, someone might say, ‘Hey, that’s Death Stranding.’ That might lead to them becoming interested in the game.”

Death Stranding 2: Hideo Kojima on Game, A24 Movie and GU Collabhttps://t.co/Pafjcx8kMP — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 19, 2025

Regardless of whether you’re a fan of Death Stranding 2, Kojima, or just slick designs? You owe it to yourself to check out this collaboration. I never would have thought that Death Stranding would become as big of a media franchise as it has. But stranger things have happened. The original game, while polarizing, was one of the most interesting games of the previous generation. It looks like Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is planning on leaning even further into the weirdness, and I’m all in on it.