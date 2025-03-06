Want To Try Out a PS5 Before You Buy? Now You Can Officially Lease a PS5… If You’re in the UK, at Least

There have been a lot of fantastic games coming out lately. And if you don’t have the latest and greatest consoles, you may not be able to jump in and enjoy them. It seems like Sony is working on a way to alleviate that issue. Starting soon in the UK, interested players can lease a PlayStation 5 for, essentially, pocket change each month. While you may not get to keep it when the lease is over, it’s at least a great way to check out the PS5 for an extended period.

Screenshot: YouTube/PlayStation

The Newest PS5 Lease Program Lets You Rent a Console for up to Three Years

Back in my day, we could walk into a Blockbuster or any other video/game rental store and rent a console before we invested the money into buying one. And it looks like PlayStation is working with Flex in the UK to make this happen once again. Starting at £10.99 per month, players eager to check out Monster Hunter Wilds or any other PlayStation 5 game can lease a console directly from Sony. Plus, with rental options up to three years, players can keep on gaming for the foreseeable future.

This rental service has already taken off like mad in Japan. And now they’re expanding the PS5 leasing service to the UK next. Depending on how tariffs affect everything in the coming months? There’s a good chance that Sony may do something similar in the United States. I know plenty of folks that would be interested in trying out a PS5 before dropping the cash on getting one. Myself included. The PS5 Pro is very expensive, and I’d be very interested in trying one out before buying it.

But that’s not all. If you’ve had the slightest interest in trying out a PSVR 2, PlayStation Portal, or even a Dualsense Edge? You can lease one of them from here, as well. It’s a fantastic system, and one that I hope allows players of all budgets to finally experience the current generation of consoles. With more features being left out of last-generation games, it may finally be time to upgrade.