War and Horses: Photos from the Career of Alex Majoli

Andante is a 250-photo exhibition that celebrates the 20-year career of Italian documentary photographer Alex Majoli. It recently ran at the Ravenna Art Museum as part of the Fotografia Europea 2018 festival in northern Italy’s Reggio Emilia.



The Magnum photographer spent much of the 1990s documenting the Kosovo War, and after joining the revered Magnum photo agency in 2001, he covered the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. But his work has also stretched beyond conflicts. Majoli’s 1994 project, Leros, captured the closing of a renowned mental hospital on the Greek island of the same name.

Through his photography, Majoli say he aims to blur the lines between reality and fiction, often setting his frames in a way that makes the viewer struggle to believe what they’re seeing is actually real. “Everything I’ve seen throughout my life plays a role in the way I approach my work,” Majoli says. “I think Andante reflects this.”

“Wounded soldier”, Kosovo, Padesh, 1999

“Child in Santeiro”, Roque Santeiro, Brazil, 1999.

“Arab spring”, Tunisi, Tunisia, 2011.

“Gheddaffi’s desk”, Tripoli, Libia, 2011.

“Scene #0435”, Republic of Congo, 2013.

“Scene #1888”, Orleans, Francia, 2017. Giovanna d’Arco.

“Scene #3959”, Brazil, 2014.

“Brazil. Serra de Santana”, 1995.