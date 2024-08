For the past decade, the UK has been horrified by the phenomenon of County Lines, where big city criminal groups use kids as young as 12 to take over the drug supply of smaller towns and villages.

It’s taken years for the police to even begin to understand that many of these children are groomed and exploited, rather than just arresting them as dealers. In this episode of ‘The War On Drugs Show’, we examine how county lines is a direct product of the drug war itself.