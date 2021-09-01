The Mystery of the £150 Million Drug Bust, Which Didn’t Uncover Any Drugs at All

This is the story of how the biggest cash bust in the history of the War on Drugs never uncovered any actual drugs.

In 2007, federal police raided the Mexico city mansion of the high-flying businessman Zhenli Ye Gon. Inside, they found $207 million (£150 million) – over two tons of $100 bills – along with luxury cars and automatic weapons.

But who was Zhenli? How did a Chinese-Mexican businessman go from photo-ops with world leaders to allegedly supplying the Sinaloa Cartel? And how did he supposedly blow $157 million (£114 million) gambling in Las Vegas?

In this episode of The War On Drugs, we attempt to answer those questions.