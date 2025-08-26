‘War pARTy’: Gwar 40th Anniversary Celebration Adds Retrospective Art Exhibition Coming to Los Angeles This Fall

Gwar’s legacy as an iconic rock band is second only to their equally iconic legacy as incredibly performative artists. Now, to celebrate their 40th anniversary, the band has teamed with art collective Beyond the Streets for Let There Be Gwar, a monumental retrospective celebrating four decades of intergalactic chaos.

The exhibition will open on Sept. 13 in Los Angeles and run through Nov. 2. There is free entry for all guests to want to peruse the sprawling retrospective art pieces, curated by Gwar member and archivist Bob Gorman (Bonesnapper) and Beyond the Streets founder Roger Gastman.

“Let There Be Gwar chronicles this intergalactic saga through the most comprehensive assembly of Gwar artifacts ever seen,” details a press release. “The exhibition features: Handcrafted costumes, instruments, weaponry, and stage props, video installations, monumental set pieces and spew tanks, a monster toilet, artwork, and rare ephemera.

“Every square inch of the gallery transformed into the Gwar universe with characters like Oderus Urungus, Techno-Destructo, BälSäc The Jaws of Death, Beefcake The Mighty, Slymenstra Hymen, Jizmak Da Gusha, Berserker Blothar, and even a crack-addicted T-Rex named Gor-Gor, just to name a few… the band has not only carved out its niche but obliterated expectations for what a musical performance can be.”

In a collective band statement, Gwar said: “For 40 years, Gwar have mounted a misanthropic critique of American culture dressed up as shock rock. This collection of artifacts offers a sense of the unique punk-inspired anti-art aesthetics of underground comics, science fiction fandom, role-playing games, and satirical splatter flick nerdishness at the heart of the band.”

Roger Gastman added, “This isn’t just a music exhibition. Gwar represents one

of the most successful long-term art collectives in American culture, and their influence

on both underground and mainstream entertainment is undeniable. They came to

destroy… and ended up creating something eternal.”

“Let There Be Gwar is a celebration of DIY creativity, artistic rebellion, and

collaborative world-building,” the press release adds. “Whether you’re a lifelong Bohab (Gwar fan) or simply curious about a band that makes splattering the audience with blood (is it fake?), tasteless jokes, decapitations of world leaders and pop stars and aliens’ part of their live set, this is the definitive gateway into the wild, weird, and wonderful world of Gwar.”

Along with the exhibition, Gwar and Beyond the Streets are also releasing a co-

branded collection that includes a new expanded version of the sold-out 400-page book Let There Be Gwar, which comes with a limited edition 7” record. There is also another book collecting classic issues of Gwar’s Mind Control Monthly newsletter, as well as new apparel, limited edition prints, and much more.

For those who make it out to L.A. for the GwART exhibition (that’s what I’ve been calling it, and you can’t stop me), the band is about to head out on a big trek around North America. Learn more about The Return of Gor Gor Tour by clicking here.