The Warby Parker x Noah Collab Just Dropped, and We’re Psyched

For anyone reading this without glasses or contact lenses—and without squinting—enjoy your excellent vision, since having bad eyes and needing to wear eyeglasses everyday can be a real drag. However, it does give us a nice excuse to wear the sickest and tightest of eyewear, which can elevate any look and help you stand out from the crowd. That’s why we dropped everything when we heard that the design minds at sporty NYC-based brand Noah just partnered with Warby Parker to take the brand’s famously affordable (but still sick) eyeglasses and sunglasses to the next level with a collection of new specs.

Started by the former creative director of Supreme in 2015, Noah is an environmentally friendly streetwear brand that blends elements of the classic NYC skater-boy look with preppy-casual basics—the perfect match for one of the OG DTC eyewear companies in the game, which churns out effortlessly cool glasses that are built to last. The limited-edition collection features three new pairs: Ainsley, a chunky-framed statement piece in a seaweed-y “Nori Crystal”; Shea, a classic cat-eye frame in a moody “Oak Barrel” colorway; and Terrence, which has a funky, angular shape with square lenses and a keyhole bridge in “Black Oak Tortoise.”

The entire collection is made from hand-polished cellulose acetate, and features UV-blocking, anti-reflective, scratch-resistant lenses made from impact-resistant polycarbonate for durability. You can also cop all of the eyeglasses as shades or blue-light glasses, which is great for both contact-wearers and the lucky folks out there that don’t have to constantly worry about mask-induced fog and smudges. (Though, Warby Parker does have a high-quality lens-cleaning kit.)

Plus, it’s not just about picking up some new specs—you can also feel good while virtually swiping your card, since the drop benefits a good cause. Noah’s website explains that the collaboration also includes a company donation to Behind the Book, a nonprofit organization that delivers literacy programs to underserved New York City students.

We don’t know everything, but we do know this: There’s never been a better time to have bad vision.

The entire Warby Parker x Noah collection is available for purchase at Warby Parker and Noah.

