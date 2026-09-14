Warcraft III’s New Campaign is the Game’s First New Storyline in 23 Years

Warcraft III: Reforged shadow dropped a new campaign during BlizzCon 2026 that brings the first brand-new Warcraft III story to life in more than two decades.

Warcraft III: Reforged Forsaken Kingdom Details

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After more than 20 years, Warcraft III players are finally getting a brand-new story campaign with the release of Foresaken Kingdom. The new campaign DLC is available now and promises more than 30 hours of new content for RTS fans to battle through.

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“With its first new storyline in over 23 years, Warcraft RTS is back! Warcraft III Reforged’s new campaign Forsaken Kingdom is available today, exploring the tragic fall of Lordaeron and how it came to be known as the Undercity, alongside the 3.0 update which brings major improvements to the Warcraft III experience including a graphics update and revamped World Editor.”

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Warcraft III: Reforged Forsaken Kingdom was announced on stage during the BlizzCon 2026 opening ceremony. The game was revealed with an exciting cinematic trailer, but a gameplay trailer was released shortly after, as well. The trailer highlighted the following features:

New Prologue – The Last Days of Lordaeron

New Campaign – Forsaken Kingdom

Over 30 hours of gameplay

Definitive Edition – New Graphic Mode Added

New Neutral Hero – Forsaken Paladin (available in Standard and Definitive Editions)

24 group selection

World Editor Improvements – Improved lighting, environments, and more

The new adventure allows players to return to the Last Days of Lordaeron to experience the fall of one great city and play a part in the founding of another.

Warcraft III: Reforged is available with Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers only need to pick up the DLC to jump into the new campaign. WoW fans who are interested in the content can also consider checking out the Warcraft Forever Bundle that includes Warcraft III: Reforged and the new Forsaken Kingdom campaign. The Warcraft Forever Collection unlocks the Skyborne Epic Pack for World of Warcraft: Forever, as well.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Warcraft III and BlizzCon 2026 news and updates.

Warcraft III: Reforged is available now on PC.