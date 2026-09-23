WARDOGS Developer Confirms Season 2 Rain Won’t Change Mid-Match

The WARDOGS Season 2 trailer gave players their first look at rain, but it didn’t explain how the new weather feature would work. However, Bulkhead has now confirmed new details about how the weather mechanic works, and what players can expect when the update arrives on October 15.

WARDOGS Season 2 Rain Feature Explained

Screenshot: BULKHEAD

A teaser trailer has confirmed that rain weather effects will be a new feature in WARDOGS Season 2. However, if you were hoping to see the weather suddenly change in the middle of a match, that won’t happen according to developer Bulkhead.

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In a post on X, the studio clarified how the Season 2 mechanic will work: “For clarity – rain is an additional weather state per map and not a dynamic event mid match. More Season 02 information will be released on the leadup to Oct 15th.”

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The WARDOGS Season 2 trailer initially sparked confusion about how the weather feature worked, as the clip shows the map change from dry to rain in real time. However, Bulkhead has now confirmed that, maps will instead have a rainy weather preset.

As a result, a match won’t start out dry before turning into a storm. The developer hasn’t said whether rain will affect visibility or change gameplay in any other way. Bulkhead says it will share more Season 2 details in the lead-up to launch.

Will WARDOGS Have a Progression Wipe in Season 2?

Screenshot: BULKHEAD

Yes, players should expect a progression wipe when WARDOGS Season 2 begins. Bulkhead has previously explained that cash and level progression reset at the end of a season. However, that doesn’t mean everything on your account disappears.

Here is what is currently known about the Season 2 reset:

Progress What happens? Cash Resets, with any remaining cash automatically converted into Gold Bars Levels and XP progression Reset Gold Bars Stay on your account Cosmetics purchased with Gold Bars Stay on your account

Bulkhead has also said that each season can have a different XP curve and item unlock order. So even if you know exactly what to level up for a particular weapon or vehicle right now, the path to unlocking it could change in Season 2. The studio hasn’t shared the new unlock order or the Gold Bar conversion rate for the reset yet.

Screenshot: BULKHEAD

The WARDOGS Season 2 release date is Thursday, October 15, 2026. Bulkhead confirmed the date in its Season 02 teaser and said more information will be revealed before the update arrives.

For now, rain is the feature shown in the trailer, while the developer’s follow-up has clarified how it works. We should learn more about the rest of Season 2, including any new content and progression changes, closer to October 15.